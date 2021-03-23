Lysine Market 2021: Development Challenges, Opportunities, Market Entry Strategies, Key Manufacturers Analysis 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Lysine is an – -amino acid (protein building block), and it is also known as L-2,6-diaminohexanoic acid, Lisina, Lysine, Lysine Hydrochloride, Lysine Monohydrochloride, and others. Lysine is important for both humans and animals. Lysine plays an important role in animal nutrition as it is part of a variety of metabolic processes. Microbial fermentation of the sugar substrate is an industrial process for the production of lysine. However, a shortage of feedstocks has forced manufacturers to consider the potential of other raw materials, such as cassava and methanol, for lysine production.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The increasing awareness of the benefits of amino acids among consumers around the globe is expected to boost the global demand for lysine. Further, the lysine market is driven by increased public health concerns, combined with increasing consumer incomes around the world. Moreover, increasing demand for lysine to increase monogastric organisms is expected to drive the market growth of lysine in the forecast period. In addition, increasing the use of lysine in a variety of metabolic processes also has a positive effect on lysine market development. The increase in global meat consumption, particularly in emerging countries, along with a booming population and increased wealth, will drive demand for lysine in the animal feed sector. In order to meet these requirements, the animal feed will be needed for the rapid growth of animals. This is well assisted by lysine, as it allows the animal to gain weight more quickly by drawing nutrients from limited feed and still being delivered as quality meat.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Lysine Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemical and Materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the lysine market with detailed market segmentation by livestock, application, and geography. The global lysine market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading lysine market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global lysine market is segmented on the basis of livestock and application. On the basis of livestock the global lysine market is segmented into swine/hog, poultry, and others. Based on application the global lysine market is segmented into animal feed, food & dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, and others.

–

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global lysine market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The lysine market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the lysine market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the lysine market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the lysine market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from lysine market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for lysine in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the lysine market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the lysine market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Ajinomoto

Archer Daniel Midland (ADM)

Evonik Industries

Shandong Shaouguang Juneng Golden Corn Co.

Cheiljedang

Changchun Dacheng

Meihua Group

Chenfu Group

Easthope

COFCO Biochemical

