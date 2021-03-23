Global Innovation Management Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Global Innovation Management Market is valued approximately USD 703.8 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 29.2 % over the forecast period 2020-2026. With COVID-19 the scope and scale of business disruption being immense and incredibly challenging. But the crisis is also a strong driver of creativity and innovation, one can observe abundant creativity and innovation emerging at the national, institutional, organizational, and individual levels within the countries affected by COVID-19.

Innovation Management refers to products, business processes and innovations in an organization, which is basically a combination of management of innovation processes and change in management. Innovation Management involves introducing/launching of new and creative ideas in order to respond to internal as well as the external opportunities. The changing work culture in different organizations, increased focus of companies towards development of new and innovative products and increasing demand for open or crowdsourcing innovation from various organizations are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and introduction of Innovation Management by market key player will create a lucrative opportunity for this market. For instance: as per Company’s news release in November 2019, Salesforce.Com, Inc. Launched new health cloud innovations designed specifically for Patient program management and medical device commercial operations. However, inefficiency of enterprises to track reliable Return on investment (ROI), based on innovation management solutions is the major factor restraining the growth of global Innovation Management market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Innovation Management market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high demand for innovation management solutions by end users in this region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

KPMG International Cooperative

InnovationCast

Nosco Inc.

InnoCentive, Inc.

E-Zassi, LLC

Salesforce.Com, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premise

By Organization Size:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Application:

Product Research & Development Platforms

Marketing, Design, & Idea Platforms

Collective Intelligence & Prediction Platforms

Human Resource & Freelancers Platforms

By Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT, Media, & Communication Technology

Aerospace & Defense

Public Sector & Education

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Retail & Consumer Goods

Automotive & Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Innovation Management Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Innovation Management Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Innovation Management Market, by Component, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Innovation Management Market, by Deployment Mode, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.4. Innovation Management Market, by Organizational Size, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.5. Innovation Management Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.6. Innovation Management Market, by Vertical, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Innovation Management Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Innovation Management Market Dynamics

3.1. Innovation Management Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Innovation Management Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Innovation Management Market, by Component

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Innovation Management Market by Component, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Innovation Management Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2016-2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Innovation Management Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Solution

5.4.2. Services

Chapter 6. Global Innovation Management Market, by Deployment Mode

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Innovation Management Market by Deployment Mode, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Innovation Management Market Estimates & Forecasts by Deployment Mode 2016-2026 (USD Million)

6.4. Innovation Management Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Cloud

6.4.2. On-Premise

Chapter 7. Global Innovation Management Market, by Organizational Size

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Innovation Management Market by Organizational Size, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Innovation Management Market Estimates & Forecasts by Organizational Size 2016-2026 (USD Million)

7.4. Innovation Management Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

7.4.2. Large Enterprises

Chapter 8. Global Innovation Management Market, by Application

8.1. Market Snapshot

..…continued.

