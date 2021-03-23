Global Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Market in France Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Cyclohexene is a hydrocarbon with the formula C6H10. This cycloalkene is a colorless liquid with a sharp smell. It is an intermediate in various industrial processes. Cyclohexene is not very stable upon long term storage with exposure to light and air because it forms peroxides.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6229230-cyclohexene-cas-110-83-8-market-in-france

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) in France, including the following market information:

France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Market 2019 (%)

The global Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) market was valued at 392.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 424.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period. While the Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Content Above 99%

Content Below 99%

ALSO READ: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/16/polybenzoxazine-resins-industry-global-production-growth-share-demand-and-applications-forecast-to-2026/

France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Intermediates

Solvent

Others

ALSO READ: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2020/04/06/3d-animation-software-market-global-key-players-trends-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-forecast-to-2025/

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Asahi Kasei Group

Chemoxy

Krems Chemie Chemical Services

Jinan Laien

Haihang Industry

TABLECONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Overall Market Size

2.1 France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 France Manufacturers Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Players in France

3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Companies

3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Content Above 99%

4.1.3 Content Below 99%

4.2 By Type – France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Intermediates

5.1.3 Solvent

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Asahi Kasei Group

6.1.1 Asahi Kasei Group Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Asahi Kasei Group Business Overview

6.1.3 Asahi Kasei Group Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Asahi Kasei Group Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Asahi Kasei Group Key News

6.2 Chemoxy

6.2.1 Chemoxy Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Chemoxy Business Overview

6.2.3 Chemoxy Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Chemoxy Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Chemoxy Key News

6.3 Krems Chemie Chemical Services

6.3.1 Krems Chemie Chemical Services Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Krems Chemie Chemical Services Business Overview

6.3.3 Krems Chemie Chemical Services Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Krems Chemie Chemical Services Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Krems Chemie Chemical Services Key News

6.4 Jinan Laien

6.4.1 Jinan Laien Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Jinan Laien Business Overview

6.4.3 Jinan Laien Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Jinan Laien Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Jinan Laien Key News

6.5 Haihang Industry

6.5.1 Haihang Industry Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Haihang Industry Business Overview

6.5.3 Haihang Industry Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Haihang Industry Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Haihang Industry Key News

6.6 Hangzhou DaYang Chem

6.6.1 Hangzhou DaYang Chem Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Hangzhou DaYang Chem Business Overview

6.6.3 Hangzhou DaYang Chem Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Hangzhou DaYang Chem Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Hangzhou DaYang Chem Key News

7 Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Production Capacity and Value in France, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Manufacturers in France

7.2.1 France Key Local Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 France Key Local Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 France Key Local Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Production Sold in France and Sold Other Than France by Manufacturers

7.3 Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Export and Import in France

7.3.1 France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Export Market

7.3.2 France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Distributors and Sales Agents in France

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) in France

Table 2. Top Players in France, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Sales by Companies, (MT), 2015-2020

Table 6. France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Price (2015-2020) (USD/MT)

Table 8. France Manufacturers Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Product Type

Table 9. List of France Tier 1 Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Revenue in France (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Revenue in France (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Sales in France (MT), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Sales in France (MT), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Revenue in France, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Revenue in France, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Sales in France, (MT), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Sales in France, (MT), 2021-2026

Table 19. Asahi Kasei Group Corporate Summary

Table 20. Asahi Kasei Group Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Product Offerings

Table 21. Asahi Kasei Group Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Chemoxy Corporate Summary

Table 23. Chemoxy Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Product Offerings

Table 24. Chemoxy Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Krems Chemie Chemical Services Corporate Summary

Table 26. Krems Chemie Chemical Services Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Product Offerings

Table 27. Krems Chemie Chemical Services Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Jinan Laien Corporate Summary

Table 29. Jinan Laien Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Product Offerings

Table 30. Jinan Laien Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 31. Haihang Industry Corporate Summary

Table 32. Haihang Industry Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Product Offerings

Table 33. Haihang Industry Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 34. Hangzhou DaYang Chem Corporate Summary

Table 35. Hangzhou DaYang Chem Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Product Offerings

Table 36. Hangzhou DaYang Chem Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Sales (MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 37. Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Production Capacity (MT) of Local Manufacturers in France, 2015-2020

Table 38. Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Production (MT) of Local Manufacturers in France, 2015-2020

Table 39. France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 40. Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in France, 2015-2020

Table 41. France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 42. The Percentage of Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Production Sold in France and Sold Other Than France by Manufacturers

Table 43. The Percentage of Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Production Sold in France and Sold Other Than France by Manufacturers

Table 44. Dangeguojia Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020

Table 45. Raw Materials and Suppliers

Table 46. Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Downstream Clients in France

Table 47. Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Distributors and Sales Agents in France

List of Figures

Figure 1. Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Segment by Type

Figure 2. Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Segment by Application

Figure 3. Dangeguojia Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Market Overview: 2020

Figure 4. Key Caveats

Figure 5. Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Market Size in France, (US$, Mn) & (MT): 2020 VS 2026

Figure 6. France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Revenue, 2015-2026 (US$, Mn)

Figure 7. Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Sales in France: 2015-2026 (MT)

Figure 8. The Top 3 and 5 Players Market Share by Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Revenue in 2019

Figure 9. By Type – France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Incremental Growth, (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 10. By Type – France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 11. By Type – France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 12. By Type – France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Price (USD/MT), 2015-2026

Figure 13. By Application – Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Revenue in France (US$, Mn), 2020 & 2026

Figure 14. By Application – France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 15. By Application – France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 16. By Application -France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Price (USD/MT), 2015-2026

Figure 17. France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Production Capacity (MT), 2015-2026

Figure 18. France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Actual Output (MT), 2015-2026

Figure 19. France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Production Value (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 20. The Percentage of France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Export Destination, 2019

Figure 21. The Source of Imports of France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8), 2019

Figure 22. PEST Analysis for France Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Market in 2020

Figure 23. Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Market Opportunities & Trends in France

Figure 24. Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Market Drivers in France

Figure 25. Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Market Restraints in France

Figure 26. Cyclohexene (CAS 110-83-8) Industry Value Chain

CONTACT DETAILS:

[email protected]

+442035002763

+16282580070

9710503084105