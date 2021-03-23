Global Container Security MarketSize, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Global Container Security Market is valued approximately at USD 568 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 31% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Container security is defined as the security for the integrity of containers, inclusive any applications offered in these containers as well as the infrastructure on which these containers are reliant on. Security of containers consist of securing the application along with its pipeline, the implementation environment and incorporating the security service with enterprise’s tools to improve the existing condition of security policies. Also, the implementing container security as a part of the constant delivery life cycle means that business will alleviate risk and minimize vulnerabilities across an ever-expanding attack surface. Increasing cases of vulnerabilities and cyberattacks, rising adoption of the hybrid cloud technology applications, along with the growing digital transformation across enterprises are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2019, NeuVector announced the new container risk reports for external attacks, vulnerability exploits, and east-west connections thereby, facilitating container security to better evaluate the security posture of their implemented services in production. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand of Container Security, thus contributing to the market growth around the world. However, the COVID-19 crisis and implement quarantines and travel constraints, production of goods is delayed at their final destinations. Even after the production and transportation recommence, cargo is presented to ship, however the accessibility of containers at the right places can be challenging. Therefore, this factor hampers the demand of container security. In addition, limited security budgets among SMEs is also the major factor impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Container Security market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising R&D investments on the cloud native architecture, along with the early adopters of modern technologies in the region. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to presence of large number of market players in the United States and Canada.

Major market player included in this report are:

Aqua Security

Alert Logic

Anchore

Qualys

Docker

NeuVector

Aporeto

Trend Micro

Red Hat

CloudPassage

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Feature:

Vulnerability Management

Runtime Protection

Compliance Management

Secrets Management

Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery Integrations

Access Control

By Component:

Container Security Platform

Services

By Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-Premises

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By End-User:

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Container Security Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Container Security Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Container Security Market, by Feature, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Container Security Market, by Component, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.4. Container Security Market, by Deployment Type, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.5. Container Security Market, by Organization Size, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.6. Container Security Market, by End-User, 2018-2026 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Container Security Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Container Security Market Dynamics

3.1. Container Security Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Container Security Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Container Security Market, by Feature

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Container Security Market by Feature, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Container Security Market Estimates & Forecasts by Feature 2016-2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Container Security Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Vulnerability Management

5.4.2. Runtime Protection

5.4.3. Compliance Management

5.4.4. Secrets Management

5.4.5. Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery Integrations

5.4.6. Access Control

Chapter 6. Global Container Security Market, by Component

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Container Security Market by Component, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Container Security Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2016-2026 (USD Million)

6.4. Container Security Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Container Security Platform

6.4.2. Services

Chapter 7. Global Container Security Market, by Deployment Type

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Container Security Market by Component, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Container Security Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2016-2026 (USD Million)

7.4. Container Security Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Cloud

7.4.2. On-Premises

Chapter 8. Global Container Security Market, by Organization Size

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Container Security Market by Component, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Container Security Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2016-2026 (USD Million)

8.4. Container Security Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Large Enterprises

..…continued.

