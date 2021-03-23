Global Contract Logistics MarketSize, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Global Contract Logistics Market is valued approximately at USD 213 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.8% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Contract logistics is defined as the set of comprehensive processes that starts from production to distribution at the final point of sale. This means, contract logistics does not involve the process of transferring goods, as it is a broader course of action that integrates traditional logistics with supply chain management processes. It is the outsourcing of resource management tasks to a third-party vendor. These tasks include a variety of activities ranging from designing facilities, distributing and transporting goods to planning supply chains and managing inventory, and even offering specific aspects of customer service.

The most vital benefit of contract logistics is cost savings, either in the form of time or equity, thus, reducing the need to assemble a costly infrastructure. Increasing e-commerce sector around the world, rise in demand for service integration & data management, and the inclination of manufacturers towards more flexible solutions are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, as per the Shopify, a multinational e-commerce company based in Canada, the ecommerce sales were estimated almost $2.3 trillion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow to almost $4.5 trillion by 2021. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand of contract logistics, thus contributing to the market growth around the world. However, the production and distribution of goods & services has contracted due to COVID-19 crisis with China’s manufacturing shutdown and unexpected recession conditions in North America and Europe. The excess of delayed orders, blank sailings and port calls have intensified volume pressures on the contract-based supply chain. The pandemic has generated a supply shock across the world that cause an acute disruption in supply chain, therefore hampering the demand of contract logistics. In addition, lack of direct oversight and dearth of skilled vendors are the few other factor hindering the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Contract Logistics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising e-commerce sector, along with the increase in demand for service integration in the countries, especially China and India. Whereas, Middle East & Africa is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to the technological developments in the logistics sector, particularly in the countries such as Saudi Arabia and UAE.

Major market player included in this report are:

Deutsche Post AG

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Kuehne + Nagel International Ag

Ceva Logistics Ag

DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn Ag)

Hitachi Transport System, Ltd.

Geodis

Neovia Logistics Services, LLC

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Ryder System, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Outsourcing

Insourcing

By Service:

Transportation

Warehousing

Packaging Processes and Solutions

Production Logistics

Aftermarket Logistics

Others

By End-User:

Aerospace

Automotive

High-Tech

Pharma & Healthcare

Retail

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Contract Logistics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Contract Logistics Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Contract Logistics Market, by Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Contract Logistics Market, by Services, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Contract Logistics Market, by End-User, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Contract Logistics Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Contract Logistics Market Dynamics

3.1. Contract Logistics Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Contract Logistics Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Contract Logistics Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Contract Logistics Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Contract Logistics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Contract Logistics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Outsourcing

5.4.2. Insourcing

Chapter 6. Global Contract Logistics Market, by Services

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Contract Logistics Market by Services, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Contract Logistics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Services 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Contract Logistics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Transportation

6.4.2. Warehousing

6.4.3. Packaging Processes and Solutions

6.4.4. Production Logistics

6.4.5. Aftermarket Logistics

6.4.6. Others

Chapter 7. Global Contract Logistics Market, by End-Users

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Contract Logistics Market by End-Users, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Contract Logistics Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-Users 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Contract Logistics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Aerospace

7.4.2. Automotive

7.4.3. High-Tech

7.4.4. Pharma & Healthcare

7.4.5. Retail

7.4.6. Others

Chapter 8. Global Contract Logistics Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Contract Logistics Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Contract Logistics Market

8.2.1. U.S. Contract Logistics Market

8.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.2. Services breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.3. End-User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.2. Canada Contract Logistics Market

8.3. Europe Contract Logistics Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Contract Logistics Market

..…continued.

