Caprolactam Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 ALSO READ : URL 1

Caprolactam are predominantly utilized in number of end use application such as textile stiffeners, textile yarns, synthetic leather, plastics, film coatings, plasticizers, and others. Caprolactam market is estimated to witness moderate growth owing to their broad range of application usage specifically in textile and automotive. Furthermore, caprolactam is used to produce nylon 6 which is further utilized in automotive and construction sector. Moreover, rising per capita disposable income along with increasing vehicle production and sales in emerging economies is estimated to drive the market growth.

In addition, growing building & construction activities in developed and developing economies is estimated to propel the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing demand for light weight automotive parts along with high adoption rate in end use industries is expected to fuel the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The caprolactam report has analysed the level of competition among the major manufacturers as well as sector growth and market scenario. The global caprolactam market comprised of a large number of suppliers operating in the market which comprises large scale and medium scale manufacturers. The prominent manufacturers of caprolactam as well as medium level producers which has strong hold in the market have shifted their focus towards growth association specifically by Asia Pacific as small level and medium level suppliers belongs to this region specifically from Thailand, India, Singapore, Australia, Taiwan, Malaysia China, South Korea, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Japan. On the other hand, the major manufacturers of caprolactam is following various strategic plans to improve their product portfolio by set up research and development centres across the various locations in world, strategic acquisition and mergers, joint ventures, product launches, and exclusive agreements. Some of the key players in this market are growing their production capacity of caprolactam to meet the rising demand for caprolactam across the globe.

Global Key Player:

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

BASF SE

Honeywell International Inc

Kuibyshevazot Ojsc

Lanxess Ag

Royal DSM N.V.

Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited

UBE Industries

China Petrochemical Development Corporation (CPDC)

