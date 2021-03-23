Adult Condom Market Forecast to 2027 – Future Prospects with Leading Key Players Ansell Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., Sagami Rubber Industries, Karex Industries Sdn. Bhd., Graphic Armor LLC

“Adult Condom Market” study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. This Report encloses comprehensive analysis on the market and market data validated by three approaches including top companies’ revenues. It concludes with precise and authentic market estimations considering all the parameters and market dynamics. Every crucial and decisive detail for the development and restriction of the market is mentioned in the report that may affect the market in near future. Segmentation of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

Condom is used during sexual intercourse as a sheath shaped barrier to reduce the chances of pregnancy and protect against sexually transmitted diseases. World Health Organization has listed condoms as essential for health systems. Use of condoms reduces the risk of diseases such as chlamydia, trichomoniasis, gonorrhea, hepatitis B and Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). Innovation in female and male condoms such as application of anti-ejaculation chemicals are increasing customer interest. According to Centre for Young Women’s Health (CYWH), female condoms offer around 95% accuracy for contraception effectiveness and barrier to various sexually transmitted diseases. This has increased the demand for female condoms, which in turn is propelling growth of the adult condom market.

Companies Mentioned:

Ansell Ltd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

Sagami Rubber Industries

Karex Industries Sdn. Bhd.

Graphic Armor LLC

Thai Nippon rubber Industries Co. Ltd.

Church & Dwight

Okamoto Industries

HLL Life care

Guilin Latex

Segmentation Analysis:

The Adult Condom market is segmented on the basis of gender, material type, product type, distribution channels. Based on gender, the market is segmented as Male and Female. Based on material type, market is segmented as Latex and Non-Latex. Based on product type market can be segmented into flavored condom, studded, warming, pleasured, others. Based on distribution channels, market can be segmented into drug store, supermarket, hypermarket, others.

Adult Condom market is driving due to factors such as increasing awareness regarding sexually transmitted diseases and public health and promotional campaigns creating regarding advantages of condoms against unwanted pregnancy. However, factors such as, availability of substitutes and contraindications and side effects of using condoms is expected to hamper the market growth.

The report Adult Condom Market gives varied description about the segmentation of the market on the basis of segmented type, application and region, and leads with a descriptive structure of the trends and restrictions of the various segments and sub segments. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2020 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Adult Condom market.

The report facilitates in determining and interpreting the key market players, portfolios with necessary information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of past few years, key developments in past few years, that helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage in the long run. The report also analyzes factors affecting Adult Condom market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

