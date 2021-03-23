Adjustable Gastric Banding Market 2027 Global Analysis by Key Players – Aspire Bariatrics, Olympus Corporation of the Americas, Apollo Endosurgery, Ethicon, SpatzFgia

“Adjustable Gastric Banding Market” study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. This Report encloses comprehensive analysis on the market and market data validated by three approaches including top companies’ revenues. It concludes with precise and authentic market estimations considering all the parameters and market dynamics. Every crucial and decisive detail for the development and restriction of the market is mentioned in the report that may affect the market in near future. Segmentation of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

Adjustable gastric band, commonly called a lap-band is an inflatable silicone device placed around the top portion of the stomach to treat obesity, intended to decrease food consumption. Adjustable gastric band surgery is a type of bariatric surgery designed for obese patients with a body mass index (BMI) of 40 and above or within the range of 35 and 40 in cases of patients with certain comorbidities that are known to improve with weight loss, such as sleep apnea, diabetes, osteoarthritis, GERD, hypertension (high blood pressure), or metabolic syndrome, among others. In February 2011, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved adjustable gastric bands to patients with a BMI between 30 and 40 and one weight-related medical condition, such as diabetes or high blood pressure. However, an adjustable gastric band may be used only after failure of other methods such as diet and exercise.

Companies Mentioned:

Aspire Bariatrics

Olympus Corporation of the Americas

Apollo Endosurgery

Ethicon

SpatzFgia

Intuitive Surgical

Mediflex Surgical Product

ReShape Lifesciences

GI Dynamics, Inc.

TransEnterix, Inc.

The Adjustable Gastric Banding market is segmented on the basis of product and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented as lap-band, realize band. Based on end user market can be segmented into Hospitals, Medical Diagnostic Center, Others.

The Adjustable Gastric Banding market is segmented on the basis of product and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented as lap-band, realize band. Based on end user market can be segmented into Hospitals, Medical Diagnostic Center, Others.

Adjustable Gastric Banding market is driving due to factors such as increasing prevalence of diabetes and obesity, high demand for minimally invasive surgeries & laparoscopic bariatric surgeries, better healthcare infrastructure, and increasing medical tourism in developing countries. However, factors such as, the high costs of gastric band device and limited reimbursement policies is expected to hamper the market growth.

