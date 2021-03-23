Global Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market Value to Grow at a CAGR of 12.57% During 2021-2027

The MCHE market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR 12.57% rate during the forecast period. Increased automotive production is the major driving factor for the growth of MCHE in the automotive industry.The condenser segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the market due to the high demand for AC systems in automobiles, residential, and commercial systems. HVAC industry is estimated to drive the demand for MCHE attributed to its compact design, less refrigerant requirement, and high heat transfer rate. On the other hand, the water coil segment is projected to lead the market with highest growth rate due to increased adaptability of MCHE in this segment.

APAC has the major automotive producers in emerging countries like China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, and India. China accounted for the largest market share in APAC, owing to the growing automotive and HVAC industries. India is estimated to be the world’s fastest-growing economy with significant GDP rate during the forecast period. All such factors has made the overall scenario in APAC region favorable for the growth of the MCHE market.

Some of the key players in microchannel heat exchanger market are Sanhua (China), MAHLE (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Modine (US), Hanon Systems (South Korea), Kangsheng Group (China), Kaltra (Deutschland), Climetal (Spain), Danfoss (Denmark), and API Heat Transfer (US).

