Global Polymer Gas Separation Membrane Market Research Report 2024

Polymeric membrane for separation is an interphase between two adjacent phases acting as a selective barrier, regulating the transport of gases among gas mixtures.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polymer Gas Separation Membrane in China, including the following market information:

China Polymer Gas Separation Membrane Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Polymer Gas Separation Membrane Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

China Polymer Gas Separation Membrane Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in China Polymer Gas Separation Membrane Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Polymer Gas Separation Membrane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Polymer Gas Separation Membrane production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Polymer Gas Separation Membrane Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

China Polymer Gas Separation Membrane Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Hollow Fiber

Spiral Wound

Others

By type, hollow fiber is the most commonly used type, with over 87% market share in 2018.

China Polymer Gas Separation Membrane Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

China Polymer Gas Separation Membrane Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Isolation of Inert N2 from Air

H2 Recovery

CO2 Removal from Natural Gas

Vapor or Nitrogen Separation

Other Application

By application, isolation of inert N2 from air is the largest segment, with market share of about 31% in 2018.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Polymer Gas Separation Membrane Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Polymer Gas Separation Membrane Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Polymer Gas Separation Membrane Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total China Polymer Gas Separation Membrane Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Air Products

Air Liquide

UBE

Grasys

Evonik

Fujifilm

Generon IGS

Honeywell

MTR

Borsig

Parker Hannifin

Tianbang

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polymer Gas Separation Membrane Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Polymer Gas Separation Membrane Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Polymer Gas Separation Membrane Overall Market Size

2.1 China Polymer Gas Separation Membrane Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Polymer Gas Separation Membrane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China Polymer Gas Separation Membrane Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polymer Gas Separation Membrane Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Polymer Gas Separation Membrane Companies Ranked

……continued

