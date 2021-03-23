Global Naturally Healthy Beverages in Argentina Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Naturally healthy beverages were already in strong demand prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, given the growing trends towards health and wellness across the globe. The health crisis led to accelerated growth in 2020 as more Irish consumers sought to improve their diets and lifestyles in order to provide some additional level of protection against the virus.
Euromonitor International’s Naturally Healthy Beverages in Ireland report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: NH Hot Drinks, NH Soft Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Naturally Healthy Beverages in Ireland
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
More consumers seek naturally healthy beverages during the COVID-19 pandemic
Supermarkets and discounters benefit from the lockdown
NH natural mineral water an important option for many
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
The popularity of naturally healthy beverages is here to stay
Private label set to develop
Store-based retailers to continue to dominate
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of NH Beverages by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of NH Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of NH Beverages: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of NH Beverages: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Distribution of NH Beverages by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of NH Beverages by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of NH Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on health and wellness
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
….continued
