Global Naturally Healthy Beverages in Argentina Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Naturally health hot drinks performed well in 2020, with growth in the year higher than the review period CAGR in terms of both retail value and volume. Tea is a popular drink to be consumed at home and therefore benefited in the year from consumers staying at home more due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fact that the products are widely available in all retail channels also ensured growth in 2020. Further growth was affected by a ban on homecoming (Indonesia banned an annual homecoming in which…

Euromonitor International’s Naturally Healthy Beverages in Indonesia report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: NH Hot Drinks, NH Soft Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Naturally Healthy Beverages in Indonesia

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Tea benefits from consumers being at home more due to COVID-19

Format shift and limited distribution impact sales of NH soft drinks

Gunung Subur PT underlines its leading position in NH hot drinks

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Limited availability and high prices should limit future growth

Modern retailers will continue to lead distribution

Demand for NH green tea with increased awareness of its health benefits

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of NH Beverages by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of NH Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of NH Beverages: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of NH Beverages: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Distribution of NH Beverages by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of NH Beverages by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of NH Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on health and wellness

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

….continued

