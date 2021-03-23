Global Naturally Healthy Beverages in Argentina Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Naturally health hot drinks performed well in 2020, with growth in the year higher than the review period CAGR in terms of both retail value and volume. Tea is a popular drink to be consumed at home and therefore benefited in the year from consumers staying at home more due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fact that the products are widely available in all retail channels also ensured growth in 2020. Further growth was affected by a ban on homecoming (Indonesia banned an annual homecoming in which…
Euromonitor International’s Naturally Healthy Beverages in Indonesia report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: NH Hot Drinks, NH Soft Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
Naturally Healthy Beverages in Indonesia
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Tea benefits from consumers being at home more due to COVID-19
Format shift and limited distribution impact sales of NH soft drinks
Gunung Subur PT underlines its leading position in NH hot drinks
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Limited availability and high prices should limit future growth
Modern retailers will continue to lead distribution
Demand for NH green tea with increased awareness of its health benefits
CATEGORY DATA
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on health and wellness
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
