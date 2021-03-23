Global 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid (CAS 1703-58-8) Market Research Report 2024

1,2,3,4- butanetetracarboxylic acid (BTCA) is a perfect formaldehyde-free durable press(DP) finishing agent. It has high activity of reaction and no irritant odor
This report contains market size and forecasts of 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid (CAS 1703-58-8) in US, including the following market information:
US 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid (CAS 1703-58-8) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
US 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid (CAS 1703-58-8) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
US 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid (CAS 1703-58-8) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in US 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid (CAS 1703-58-8) Market 2019 (%)
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6229646-1-2-3-4-butanetetracarboxylic-acid-cas-1703
.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid (CAS 1703-58-8) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid (CAS 1703-58-8) production and consumption in US
Total Market by Segment:
US 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid (CAS 1703-58-8) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
US 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid (CAS 1703-58-8) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
98% Purity
99% Purity
Others
ALSO READ: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/05/quartz-tile-market-2020-global-production-growth-share-demand-and-applications-market-research-report-to-2026/
99% purity type is the most commonly used types and took over 80% market share.
US 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid (CAS 1703-58-8) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
US 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid (CAS 1703-58-8) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Textile Treating Agent
Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers
Electrical Insulating Coating
Epoxy Resin Hardener
Others
By application, hindered amine light stabilizers is the largest segment.
share of over 50%.
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid (CAS 1703-58-8) Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid (CAS 1703-58-8) Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)
Total US 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid (CAS 1703-58-8) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total US 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid (CAS 1703-58-8) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
ALSO READ: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2020/05/26/gps-auto-monitoring-system-market-covid-19-impact-on-global-key-players-trends-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-forecast-to-2025/
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
New Japan Chemical
Sadhana Nitro Chem
Changmao Biochemical
Dafeng Jingyuan
Table of Contents
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid (CAS 1703-58-8) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 US 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid (CAS 1703-58-8) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 COVID-19 Impact: US 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid (CAS 1703-58-8) Ov
……continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
[email protected]
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105