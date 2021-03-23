Global Coronavirus (COVID-19) Treatment MarketSize, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

he COVID-19 outbreak triggered owing to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Corona Virus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which is affecting millions of citizens worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, SARS-CoV-2 has spread to over 209 countries and territories with over as of 20th April 2020, 2,314,621 confirmed coronavirus cases were recorded with 157,847 deaths globally. The sudden epidemic of this extremely contagion disease has the increased the revenue of the pharmaceutical industry and propelling the industry to perform more than their unique production capacity. The major pharmaceutical companies are highly involved in the R&D activities for developing preventive interventions and therapeutic medicine. Exponentially growing incidents worldwide necessitating short- and long-term respiratory support and multiple collaborations for the development of medications for COVID-19 with ongoing clinical trials are some of the key factors likely to drive the market over the forecast period. For instance, the United States National Institute of Health (NIH) has initiated COVID-19 vaccine trial on 16 March 2020. Similarly, on February 2020, Gilead Sciences is assessing a drug, remdesivir, a nucleoside analog presently in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

The regional analysis of global Coronavirus (COVID-19) Treatment market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to owing to high number of COVID-19 cases in the United States which require rapid number of testing in the near future to contain the spread of disease in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as owing to large scale of population base in the countries such as India and China, rapid growth in number of coronavirus infected cases would create lucrative growth prospects for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Treatment market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Moderna Therapeutics

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Clover Biopharmaceuticals

ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies ApS

CanSino Biologics, Inc.

Greffex Inc.

Altimmune

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Ascletis Pharma Inc.

Bravovax,

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Treatment Type:

Disease treatment drugs

Preventive vaccines.

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Coronavirus (COVID-19) Treatment Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Coronavirus (COVID-19) Treatment Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Coronavirus (COVID-19) Treatment Market, by Treatment Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Coronavirus (COVID-19) Treatment Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Coronavirus (COVID-19) Treatment Market Dynamics

3.1. Coronavirus (COVID-19) Treatment Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Coronavirus (COVID-19) Treatment Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Coronavirus (COVID-19) Treatment Market, by Treatment Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Coronavirus (COVID-19) Treatment Market by Treatment Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Coronavirus (COVID-19) Treatment Market Estimates & Forecasts by Treatment Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Coronavirus (COVID-19) Treatment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Disease treatment drugs

5.4.2. Preventive vaccines

Chapter 6. Global Coronavirus (COVID-19) Treatment Market, Regional Analysis

6.1. Coronavirus (COVID-19) Treatment Market, Regional Market Snapshot

6.2. North America Coronavirus (COVID-19) Treatment Market

6.2.1. U.S. Coronavirus (COVID-19) Treatment Market

6.2.1.1. Treatment Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

6.2.2. Canada Coronavirus (COVID-19) Treatment Market

6.3. Europe Coronavirus (COVID-19) Treatment Market Snapshot

6.3.1. U.K. Coronavirus (COVID-19) Treatment Market

6.3.2. Germany Coronavirus (COVID-19) Treatment Market

6.3.3. Rest of Europe Coronavirus (COVID-19) Treatment Market

6.4. Asia-Pacific Coronavirus (COVID-19) Treatment Market Snapshot

6.4.1. China Coronavirus (COVID-19) Treatment Market

6.4.2. India Coronavirus (COVID-19) Treatment Market

6.4.3. Japan Coronavirus (COVID-19) Treatment Market

6.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Coronavirus (COVID-19) Treatment Market

6.5. Latin America Coronavirus (COVID-19) Treatment Market Snapshot

6.5.1. Brazil Coronavirus (COVID-19) Treatment Market

6.5.2. Mexico Coronavirus (COVID-19) Treatment Market

6.6. Rest of The World Coronavirus (COVID-19) Treatment Market

Chapter 7. Competitive Intelligence

7.1. Top Market Strategies

7.2. Company Profiles

7.2.1. Moderna Therapeutics

7.2.1.1. Key Information

7.2.1.2. Overview

7.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

7.2.1.4. Product Summary

7.2.1.5. Recent Developments

7.2.2. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

7.2.3. Clover Biopharmaceuticals

7.2.4. ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies ApS

7.2.5. CanSino Biologics, Inc.

7.2.6. Greffex Inc.

7.2.7. Altimmune

7.2.8. Janssen Pharmaceuticals

7.2.9. Ascletis Pharma Inc.

7.2.10. Bravovax

Chapter 8. Research Process

8.1. Research Process

8.1.1. Data Mining

8.1.2. Analysis

8.1.3. Market Estimation

8.1.4. Validation

8.1.5. Publishing

8.2. Research Attributes

8.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. List of secondary sources, used in the study of global Coronavirus (COVID-19) Treatment market

TABLE 2. List of primary sources, used in the study of global Coronavirus (COVID-19) Treatment market

TABLE 3. Global Coronavirus (COVID-19) Treatment market, report scope

TABLE 4. Years considered for the study

TABLE 5. Exchange rates considered

TABLE 6. Global Coronavirus (COVID-19) Treatment market estimates & forecasts by region 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

..…continued.

