Co-current Gasifier Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis By 2026

The co-current (also known as downdraft) gasifier is the most common type of gasifier. A co-current gasifier is so designed that tar, which is produced in the pyrolysis zone, travels through the combustion zone, where it is broken down or burnt. As a result, the mixture of gases in the exit stream is relatively clean.

Growing demand for clean and more efficient energy generation technology in industries as well as household applications is expected to fuel the global gasification market growth over the next seven years. Other technologies for energy generation involve wastage of energy during combustion process. However gasification is a better way of energy generation with optimum utilization of energy. The resultant gas in the process is known as syngas or producer gas which comprises higher calorific value as compared to fossil fuels. This gas provides more energy than direct combustion of fossil fuels which is another major driver for the gasification market growth.

Key Competitors of the Global Co-current Gasifier Market are: Royal Dutch Shell, Air Liquide, General Electric, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, SEDIN Engineering Company Limited, Siemens, CB&I, KBR, Thyssenkrupp AG, Synthesis Energy Systems,, Others and Also Covered Regional Players

Major Product Types covered are:

Biomass/Waste

Coal

Natural Gas

Petroleum

Major Applications of Co-current Gasifier covered are:

Chemicals

Liquid Fuels

Power

Gas Fuels

