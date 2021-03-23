Global 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid (CAS 1703-58-8) Market Research Report 2024

1,2,3,4- butanetetracarboxylic acid (BTCA) is a perfect formaldehyde-free durable press(DP) finishing agent. It has high activity of reaction and no irritant odor

This report contains market size and forecasts of 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid (CAS 1703-58-8) in China, including the following market information:

China 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid (CAS 1703-58-8) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid (CAS 1703-58-8) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

China 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid (CAS 1703-58-8) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in China 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid (CAS 1703-58-8) Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid (CAS 1703-58-8) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid (CAS 1703-58-8) production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid (CAS 1703-58-8) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

China 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid (CAS 1703-58-8) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

98% Purity

99% Purity

Others

99% purity type is the most commonly used types and took over 80% market share.

China 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid (CAS 1703-58-8) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

China 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid (CAS 1703-58-8) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Textile Treating Agent

Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers

Electrical Insulating Coating

Epoxy Resin Hardener

Others

By application, hindered amine light stabilizers is the largest segment.

share of over 50%.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid (CAS 1703-58-8) Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid (CAS 1703-58-8) Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid (CAS 1703-58-8) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total China 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid (CAS 1703-58-8) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

New Japan Chemical

Sadhana Nitro Chem

Changmao Biochemical

Dafeng Jingyuan

