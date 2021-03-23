Global Bioherbicide Market Research Report 2024

Bioherbicides consist of phytotoxins, pathogens, and other microbes used as biological weed control.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bioherbicide in Italy, including the following market information:
Italy Bioherbicide Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Italy Bioherbicide Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Italy Bioherbicide Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in Italy Bioherbicide Market 2019 (%)
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bioherbicide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Bioherbicide production and consumption in Italy
Total Market by Segment:
Italy Bioherbicide Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Italy Bioherbicide Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Mycoherbicide
Bacterial Herbicide
Others
Base on types, mycoherbicide occupied the largest sales share. It accounted for about 48% sales share in 2018.
Italy Bioherbicide Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Italy Bioherbicide Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Agricultural Crop
Non-agricultural Crop
In terms of the applications, agricultural crop field occupied the most share, with about 64% in 2018.
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Bioherbicide Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Bioherbicide Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Italy Bioherbicide Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total Italy Bioherbicide Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Marrone Bio Innovations
Bioherbicides Australia
Belchim Crop Protection
WeedOUT Ltd
HerbaNatur
Emery Oleochemicals
Premier Tech
Jiangsu Dongbao
Table of Contents
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bioherbicide Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Italy Bioherbicide Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 COVID-19 Impact: Italy Bioherbicide Overall Market Size
2.1 Italy Bioherbicide Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Italy Bioherbicide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
……continued
