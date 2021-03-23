Global Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate Tablets MarketSize, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) is a therapeutic agent used mainly to avoid and cure malaria types such as chloroquine-sensitive malaria. Growing malaria prevalence & increasing demand for efficient and safe medicines are expected to fuel demand. Because of its powerful existence against large strains of parasites, hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets are commonly used for treating malaria. Malaria prevalence in

Africa in 2018 reached 210,000 cases which are expected to fuel demand for tablets of hydroxychloroquine sulfate. In addition, it is likely that its easy availability, economic nature and ability to reduce platelet loss will spur market growth in hydroxychloroquine sulfate. Industry participants are experimenting increasingly with varying dosages and developing novel tailored approaches to reduce the effects of chronic skin diseases. Rising policy and private funding for selling the medication is also expected to have a significant commercial impact. In addition, it does not aggravate the production of acne and oil rendering it a healthy option for severe and chronic skin diseases that will accelerate the sulfate demand for hydroxychloroquine. According to the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the drugs showed in-vitro-i.e., in laboratory studies outside human species-action against SARS-CoV-2 (called Covid-19) and other coronaviruses, with comparatively higher efficacy of hydroxychloroquine.

The regional analysis of Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate Tablets market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific region is expected to register significant growth rate over the forecast period owing to the presence of major market players inn the region. Moreover, favorable government initiatives in the region tends to accelerate the market share of hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Ipca Laboratories Ltd

Zydus Cadila

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Bayer AG

Rising Pharma Holdings Inc

Abcam plc

Mylan N.V

Abbott Laboratories

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Grade:

USP Standards Grade

EP Standards Grade

Pharmaceutical Standard Grade

Others

By Category:

Malaria

Arthritis

Skin Lesions

Lupus

COVID 19

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate Tablets Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

