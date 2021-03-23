Rising incidence of skin diseases in Colombia towards the end of the review period including atopic dermatitis, which is a chronic and inflammatory skin condition, had heightened awareness of the need amongst consumers to address these issues. When faced with a more chronic condition such as atopic dermatitis, many Colombians will initially visit a specialist such as a dermatologist rather than attempt to treat this themselves by purchasing OTC products. However, the pandemic limited non-emergen…
Euromonitor International’s Dermatologicals in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Antiparasitics/Lice (Head and Body) Treatments, Antipruritics, Cold Sore Treatments, Haemorrhoid Treatments, Hair Loss Treatments, Medicated Shampoos, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Topical Allergy Remedies/Antihistamines, Topical Antifungals, Topical Germicidals/Antiseptics, Vaginal Antifungals.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Content:
Dermatologicals in Colombia
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Consumers hesitant to self-medicate for serious skin issues without prior consultation with dermatologists, made difficult by pandemic
Upturn in demand for more treatable skin conditions in the home
Leader Genomma Lab continues to expand distribution and marketing for Medicasp
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Undynamic performance predicted but more popular dermatologicals will continue to grow
Consumer education is key to boost preventative solutions
Sustainable solutions to emerge as differentiator amongst players
CATEGORY DATA
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
……Continuned
