Global Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol (MPEG) Market in Thailand Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

MPEG is manufactured by reacting Ethylene Oxide (EO) and Methanol. MPEG is used mainly in the production of Polycarboxylate type (PCA) water reducing agent.MPEG normally reacts with Metha Acrylic Acid (MAA) through esterification process and this generates a Macromer (MPEGMA). The methoxy polyethylene glycols (MPEGs), also referred to as polyethylene glycol methyl ethers, are high molecular weight polymers similar in structure and nomenclature to the polyethylene glycols. Macromer is further reacted with MAA and other polymers and the final products are called PCA’s.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol (MPEG) in Thailand, including the following market information:
Thailand Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol (MPEG) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Thailand Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol (MPEG) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Thailand Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol (MPEG) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in Thailand Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol (MPEG) Market 2019 (%)
The global Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol (MPEG) market was valued at 505.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 684.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. While the Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol (MPEG) market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol (MPEG) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol (MPEG) production and consumption in Thailand
Total Market by Segment:
Thailand Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol (MPEG) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Thailand Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol (MPEG) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Transparent Liquid
White or Yellowish Paste
White Flake
Thailand Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol (MPEG) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Thailand Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol (MPEG) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Cosmetics
Pharmaceutical
Construction
Others
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol (MPEG) Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol (MPEG) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Thailand Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol (MPEG) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total Thailand Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol (MPEG) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
DowDuPont
Lotte Chemical
VISWAAT CHEMICALS LIMITED
Liaoning Oxiranchem
Shanghai Taijie Chemical
Horizon Chemical
VA-SUDHA CHEMICALS
IdCHEM
