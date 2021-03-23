Categories
All News

Global Bioherbicide Market Research Report 2024

Bioherbicides consist of phytotoxins, pathogens, and other microbes used as biological weed control.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bioherbicide in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:
Southeast Asia Bioherbicide Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Southeast Asia Bioherbicide Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Southeast Asia Bioherbicide Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Bioherbicide Market 2019 (%)

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6229636-bioherbicide-market-in-southeast-asia-manufacturing-and-consumption
.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bioherbicide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Bioherbicide production and consumption in Southeast Asia
Total Market by Segment:
Southeast Asia Bioherbicide Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Southeast Asia Bioherbicide Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Mycoherbicide
Bacterial Herbicide
Others

ALSO READ: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/05/global-packaged-fruit-snacks-market-2020-key-players-share-trends-sales-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2026/
Base on types, mycoherbicide occupied the largest sales share. It accounted for about 48% sales share in 2018.

Southeast Asia Bioherbicide Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Southeast Asia Bioherbicide Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Agricultural Crop
Non-agricultural Crop
In terms of the applications, agricultural crop field occupied the most share, with about 64% in 2018.

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Bioherbicide Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Bioherbicide Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Southeast Asia Bioherbicide Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total Southeast Asia Bioherbicide Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

ALSO READ: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2020/07/21/sanitary-self-priming-pumps-market-report-2020-2025-by-technology-future-trends-opportunities-top-key-players-and-more/
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Marrone Bio Innovations
Bioherbicides Australia
Belchim Crop Protection
WeedOUT Ltd
HerbaNatur
Emery Oleochemicals
Premier Tech
Jiangsu Dongbao

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bioherbicide Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Southeast Asia Bioherbicide Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Bioherbicide Overall Market Size
2.1 Southeast Asia Bioherbicide Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Southeast Asia Bioherbicide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts

……continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105

https://bisouv.com/