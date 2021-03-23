Global Bioherbicide Market Research Report 2024

Bioherbicides consist of phytotoxins, pathogens, and other microbes used as biological weed control.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bioherbicide in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Bioherbicide Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Bioherbicide Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

South Korea Bioherbicide Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Bioherbicide Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bioherbicide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Bioherbicide production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Bioherbicide Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

South Korea Bioherbicide Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Mycoherbicide

Bacterial Herbicide

Others

Base on types, mycoherbicide occupied the largest sales share. It accounted for about 48% sales share in 2018.

South Korea Bioherbicide Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

South Korea Bioherbicide Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Agricultural Crop

Non-agricultural Crop

In terms of the applications, agricultural crop field occupied the most share, with about 64% in 2018.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Bioherbicide Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Bioherbicide Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Bioherbicide Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total South Korea Bioherbicide Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Marrone Bio Innovations

Bioherbicides Australia

Belchim Crop Protection

WeedOUT Ltd

HerbaNatur

Emery Oleochemicals

Premier Tech

Jiangsu Dongbao

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bioherbicide Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Bioherbicide Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Bioherbicide Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Bioherbicide Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Bioherbicide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Bioherbicide Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bioherbicide Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Bioherbicide Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Bioherbicide Revenue by Companies

……continued

