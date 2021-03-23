Primary Magnesium Market Consumption Sales By Type, Product Specifications, Research Methodology, Forecast To 2026

Magnesium is a chemical element with the symbol Mg and atomic number 12. It is a sparking gray solid that holds a close physical resemblance to the other five elements of second column of the periodic table which is alkaline earth metals. The metals present group 2 of periodic tables which have electronic configuration in the outer electron shell and a similar crystal structure. The global outbreak of COVID-19 impacts in shut down of various end-use sectors and lockdown of economies which adversely affect to the growth of primary magnesium market. Whereas, rising demand of primary magnesium in various end-uses such as aluminum alloying, casting, nodular Iron, chemical uses, desulfurization of steel and metal reduction is stimulation the production of primary magnesium. For instance: as per Statista, Chemical resources, the global production of primary magnesium was stood at 1050 thousand metric tons in 2017, which is grown to 1100 thousand metric tons till 2019. Thus, rising production of primary magnesium along with commendable application of it in various end-uses is expected to propel the growth of market over the forecast years. However, unavailability of any standard regulation regarding primary magnesium is the factors hindering the growth of market.
The regional analysis of global Primary Magnesium market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid growth of primary magnesium in the end-use industries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rapid growth in mining activities in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Primary Magnesium market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
US Magnesium
Magnesium Elektron
Rima Group
Ding He Mining Holdings Limited
Dead Sea Magnesium
Regal
Taiyuan Yiwei
Jingfu Coal Chemical
Yinguang Group
Nanjing Yunhai
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and End User offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By End User:
Aluminum Alloying
Casting
Nodular Iron
Chemical uses
Desulfurization of Steel
Metal Reduction
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Primary Magnesium Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
