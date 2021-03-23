Global Bioherbicide Market Research Report 2024

Bioherbicides consist of phytotoxins, pathogens, and other microbes used as biological weed control.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bioherbicide in China, including the following market information:
China Bioherbicide Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
China Bioherbicide Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
China Bioherbicide Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in China Bioherbicide Market 2019 (%)
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bioherbicide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Bioherbicide production and consumption in China
Total Market by Segment:
China Bioherbicide Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
China Bioherbicide Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Mycoherbicide
Bacterial Herbicide
Others
Base on types, mycoherbicide occupied the largest sales share. It accounted for about 48% sales share in 2018.
China Bioherbicide Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
China Bioherbicide Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Agricultural Crop
Non-agricultural Crop
In terms of the applications, agricultural crop field occupied the most share, with about 64% in 2018.
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Bioherbicide Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Bioherbicide Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total China Bioherbicide Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total China Bioherbicide Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Marrone Bio Innovations
Bioherbicides Australia
Belchim Crop Protection
WeedOUT Ltd
HerbaNatur
Emery Oleochemicals
Premier Tech
Jiangsu Dongbao
Table of Contents
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bioherbicide Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 China Bioherbicide Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 COVID-19 Impact: China Bioherbicide Overall Market Size
……continued
