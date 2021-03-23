Public Healthcare Information Exchange Market 2021 – 2027 | Growth, Trends And Forecast

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Public Healthcare Information Exchange market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Public Healthcare Information Exchange market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Public Healthcare Information Exchange market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the Public Healthcare Information Exchange market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the Public Healthcare Information Exchange market by segmenting the market based on type, implementation model, solution type, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The public healthcare information exchange also offers advantages like enhanced medical outcomes, improvement in physician visiting experience, payment coordination, and reduction of unnecessary tests for patients. Nevertheless, modernization of healthcare systems, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, and strict enforcement of electronic health records are likely to generate new growth avenues for the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the market is classified into Directed Exchange, Consumer-Mediated Exchange, and Query-Based Exchange. In terms of the implementation model, the industry is divided into Centralized, Decentralized, and Hybrid. Based on the solution type, the market for public healthcare information exchange is segmented into Platform-Centric, Portal Centric, and Messaging-Centric.

