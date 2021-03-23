Global Naturally Healthy Beverages in Argentina Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Naturally healthy beverages are performing very well in 2020, returning to moderate current value growth after experiencing a decline in 2019. Naturally healthy beverages were already becoming more and more popular before the pandemic, but it notably intensified after the emergence of COVID-19 in 2020. Indeed, as a result of the pandemic, consumers are becoming increasingly focused on consumption that is good for them, and avoiding products that may jeopardize their health. In fact, non-alcoholi…

Euromonitor International's Naturally Healthy Beverages in Belgium report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: NH Hot Drinks, NH Soft Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Naturally Healthy Beverages in Belgium

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Naturally healthy beverages thrive amidst COVID-19 in 2020 as consumer demand for healthy offerings grows

The appeal of flavoured bottled water continues to intensify

Innovative offerings grow alongside the COVID-19 pandemic

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Naturally healthy beverages set to increase in popularity in the forecast period

Flavoured bottled water shows ample room for growth

Ingredients set to become more scientific

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of NH Beverages by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of NH Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of NH Beverages: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of NH Beverages: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Distribution of NH Beverages by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of NH Beverages by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of NH Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on health and wellness

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

….continued

