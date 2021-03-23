Global Naturally Healthy Beverages in Argentina Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Naturally healthy beverages are performing very well in 2020, returning to moderate current value growth after experiencing a decline in 2019. Naturally healthy beverages were already becoming more and more popular before the pandemic, but it notably intensified after the emergence of COVID-19 in 2020. Indeed, as a result of the pandemic, consumers are becoming increasingly focused on consumption that is good for them, and avoiding products that may jeopardize their health. In fact, non-alcoholi…
Euromonitor International’s Naturally Healthy Beverages in Belgium report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: NH Hot Drinks, NH Soft Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Naturally Healthy Beverages market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Table of Contents
Naturally Healthy Beverages in Belgium
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Naturally healthy beverages thrive amidst COVID-19 in 2020 as consumer demand for healthy offerings grows
The appeal of flavoured bottled water continues to intensify
Innovative offerings grow alongside the COVID-19 pandemic
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Naturally healthy beverages set to increase in popularity in the forecast period
Flavoured bottled water shows ample room for growth
Ingredients set to become more scientific
CATEGORY DATA
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on health and wellness
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
….continued
