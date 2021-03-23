Global Nasopharyngeal SwabMarketSize, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Nasopharyngeal Swab is a method for collecting a clinical test sample of nasal secretions from the back of the nose and throat.[1][2] The sample is then analyzed for the presence of organisms or other clinical markers for disease. This diagnostic method is commonly used in suspected cases of whooping cough, diphtheria, influenza, and various types of diseases caused by the coronavirus family of viruses, including SARS, MERS, and COVID-19. The COVID-19 Pandemic has increased the demand Nasopharyngeal Swab across the globe. As these are essential for testing COVID-19. The rising number of cases across the globe has stirred the demand for Nasopharyngeal Swabs. As per Statista, as of April 23, 2020 there are total 2,732,948 COVID-19 cases across the globe, of these 886 thousand cases were from the US, 213 thousand cases from Spain and 189 thousand cases from Italy.. Hence, driving the market growth. As per Statista, number of tests performed for COVID-19 as of 23rd April 2020 there were 4.32 million tests performed in US, followed by 2.25 million tests in Russia, 2.07 million tests in Germany, and 1.513 million tests in Italy and several thousand of cases across various other infected countries in the world. Hence the rising number of cases has forced the government to increase the number of testing to help contain the pandemic. This move has boosted the demand for Nasopharyngeal Swabs as these are used in majority of the tests done. Furthermore, amidst the crisis growing innovation in material and collection techniques further drives the market. As due to the shortage in supply of these Swabs, researchers are working on new materials and techniques which can be used for sample collection. These further fuels the market growth. As in April 2020, US Food and Drug Association announced its approval for a broader range of swabs to be used in the tests. This includes some made of polyester which are easier to manufacture. The Association also announced that US cotton, a major cotton swab manufacturer in the region, had developed a polyester based swab which is fully compatible with COVID-19 testing. The firm plans to manufacture these new types of Swabs in large Quantities. Moreover, a team of researchers in India developed a low-cost indigenous prototype of polymer swab which can be used for collection of samples. This innovation was aimed a curbing the need for import of Swabs from foreign countries. the prototype waits approval before being used commercially. Hence the rising advancement in the field further fuels the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Nasopharyngeal Swab market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to largest number of testing done in the region followed by rising awareness. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising number of cases in the region coupled with presence of large manufacturers would create lucrative growth prospects for the Nasopharyngeal Swab market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Beckton, Dickson and Company (BD)

Puritan

3M Corporation

Super Brush

Copan Diagnostics

JianErKang Company

Sarstedt Inc.

JiaXin Medical

F.L. Medical S.r.l. – Laboratory equipment

Dynarex Corporation

GPC Medical Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Foam Tipped Swabs

Non-Woven

Others

By End-Users:

Hospitals

Clinic

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Nasopharyngeal Swab Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Nasopharyngeal Swab Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Nasopharyngeal Swab Market, by Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Nasopharyngeal Swab Market, by End-User, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Nasopharyngeal Swab Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Nasopharyngeal Swab Market Dynamics

3.1. Nasopharyngeal Swab Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Nasopharyngeal Swab Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Nasopharyngeal Swab Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Nasopharyngeal Swab Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Nasopharyngeal Swab Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Nasopharyngeal Swab Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Foam Tipped Swabs

5.4.2. Non-Woven

5.4.3. Others

Chapter 6. Global Nasopharyngeal Swab Market, by End-User

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Nasopharyngeal Swab Market by End-User, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Nasopharyngeal Swab Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Nasopharyngeal Swab Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Hospitals

6.4.2. Clinic

6.4.3. Other

Chapter 7. Global Nasopharyngeal Swab Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Nasopharyngeal Swab Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Nasopharyngeal Swab Market

7.2.1. U.S. Nasopharyngeal Swab Market

7.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2. End-User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2. Canada Nasopharyngeal Swab Market

7.3. Europe Nasopharyngeal Swab Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Nasopharyngeal Swab Market

7.3.2. Germany Nasopharyngeal Swab Market

7.3.3. Rest of Europe Nasopharyngeal Swab Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Nasopharyngeal Swab Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Nasopharyngeal Swab Market

7.4.2. India Nasopharyngeal Swab Market

7.4.3. Japan Nasopharyngeal Swab Market

7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Nasopharyngeal Swab Market

7.5. Latin America Nasopharyngeal Swab Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Nasopharyngeal Swab Market

7.5.2. Mexico Nasopharyngeal Swab Market

7.6. Rest of The World Nasopharyngeal Swab Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Beckton, Dickson and Company (BD)

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Product Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. Puritan

8.2.3. 3M Corporation

8.2.4. Super Brush

8.2.5. Copan Diagnostics

8.2.6. JianErKang Company

8.2.7. Sarstedt Inc.

8.2.8. JiaXin Medical

8.2.9. F.L. Medical S.r.l. – Laboratory equipment

8.2.10. Dynarex Corporation

8.2.11. GPC Medical Ltd

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. List of secondary sources, used in the study of global Nasopharyngeal Swab market

..…continued.

