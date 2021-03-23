Over the Top (OTT) Market Overall Study Report with Top Key Players

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a tremendous rise in demand for Over The Top services by consumers across the world because most of the people stay at home due to lockdown and temporarily closure of multiplexes and other entertainment avenues. Over-the-top services refer to movies and TV shows that are delivered directly to digital users and can be directly downloaded and viewed on user’s demand. This type of content does not require cable or satellite television subscription and is delivered directly over the Internet to connected devices such as PC, smartphone, tablet, and console. The over-the-top is innovative technology which enable the customers to access everything they want at a single space. The flexibility and ease-of-use to offer seamless customer experience, internet proliferation with penetration of smart devices and global and local players offering freemium models in price-sensitive markets are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to Internet World Stats in 2018, 49% of total population in Asia uses internet, 85.2% in Europe, 36.1% in Africa and 95% in North America. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key player will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: as per Company’s news release on April 2020, Disney’s Over the top platform Disney+ has launched an upgraded-on Star India’s existing video streaming service Hotstar, now known as Disney+Hotstar. This merger of Disney+ and Hotstar’s offers three distinct services including Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Disney+ Hotstar Premium and an ad-supported basic tier will be available. However, threat to privacy and security of user database due to spyware is the major factor restraining the growth of global Over The Top (OTT) market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Over The Top (OTT) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Apple Inc.

CBS Corporation Inc.

Facebook Inc.

Google Inc.

HBO NOW

Hulu L.L.C.

Netflix Inc.

Roku, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Content Type:

Voice over IP

Text and Image

Video

By Platform:

Smart Devices

Gaming Consoles

Set-top Box

Laptop, Tablets & Dektop

By Revenue Model:

Digital Advertising

Subscription

Rental

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Over The Top (OTT) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

