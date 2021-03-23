Global Coronavirus Diagnostics MarketSize, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

he emerging pandemic, novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is caused by SARS-COV-2 and spreads from animals to humans, and from humans to humans in general. Typically, the virus travels from the infected person’s blood droplets, or the infected person’s nose discharges as they cough or sneeze. First case of the disease was identified in Wuhan, China in December 2019 and since then it has spread to millions of infected areas of the world. As of 9 April 2020, the estimated number of cases of coronavirus reached 1.5 million worldwide, some 330,000 of them had survived and more than 88,000 individuals had died. A significant number of patients infected by COVID-19 reported fever and acute respiratory symptoms, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Findings were obtained from laboratory or clinical experiments performed on patients in the initial phase of the viral infection, centered in various countries. Specimens obtained from the blood of patients living in various regions showed a drop in the number of lymphocytes in the white blood cell count. However, the blood samples collected from critically ill patients showed a steady as well as a substantial decrease in the number of lymphocytes in the blood and an increase in the abundance of D-dimer. The diagnosis of the novel coronavirus is predictive, and for subjects diagnosed with acute coronavirus infection oxygen therapy is a key medical procedure towards the diagnosis. In addition, at the time of oxygen therapy, automatic ventilation may be used during respiratory collapse, and hemodynamic assistance is required to manage septic shock skillfully. By providing safe automatic ventilation and non-invasive ventilation or high flow nasal oxygen, respiratory failure may be treated as per WHO’s guidance of 28 January 2020.

ALSO READ :https://www.pressnews.biz/@marketresearchfuture/flat-steel-market-share-size-industry-analysis-report-major-manufacturers-trends-demand-growth-by-2022-kn8ry667q3xw

The UN’s public health body has approved the inoculation and consumption of Lopinavir / ritonavir alpha-interferon, or drug.

The regional analysis of Coronavirus Diagnostics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America contributes substantial share of the global market and anticipated a considerable growth rate over the forecast period due to developed medical infrastructure and favorable health insurance policies in most countries in the region and the involvement of the region’s leading manufacturers.

Major market player included in this report are:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Lonza Group

bioMérieux

Hologic, Inc.

QIAGEN

GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA

Abbott Laboratories

ALSO READ :https://energyandpowerresearchreports.blogspot.com/2020/01/insulator-market-size-to-witness-sound.html

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

ALSO READ :https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/04/09/1799601/0/en/Supply-Chain-Analytics-Market-is-Prognosticated-to-Scale-Valuation-of-USD-8-89-Bn-by-2023-Growth-of-Unstructured-Data-Set-to-Drive-the-Global-Supply-Chain-Analytics-Industry.html

By Type of Test:

Molecular

Serology

By End-User:

Hospitals

Public Health Labs

Private or Commercial Labs

Physician Labs

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.2.1. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.2.2. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market, by Type of Test, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.2.3. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market, by End-User, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Dynamics

3.1. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market, by Type of Test

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market by Type of Test, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type of Test 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

5.4. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Molecular

5.4.2. Serology

Chapter 6. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market, by End-User

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market by End-User, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

6.4. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Hospitals

6.4.2. Public Health Labs

6.4.3. Private or Commercial Labs

6.4.4. Physician Labs

6.4.5. Others

Chapter 7. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Coronavirus Diagnostics Market

7.2.1. U.S. Coronavirus Diagnostics Market

7.2.1.1. Type of Test breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2. End-User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2. Canada Coronavirus Diagnostics Market

7.3. Europe Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Coronavirus Diagnostics Market

7.3.2. Germany Coronavirus Diagnostics Market

7.3.3. Rest of Europe Coronavirus Diagnostics Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Coronavirus Diagnostics Market

7.4.2. India Coronavirus Diagnostics Market

7.4.3. Japan Coronavirus Diagnostics Market

7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Coronavirus Diagnostics Market

7.5. Latin America Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Coronavirus Diagnostics Market

7.5.2. Mexico Coronavirus Diagnostics Market

7.6. Rest of The World Coronavirus Diagnostics Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Abbott Laboratories

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Product Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

8.2.3. Bio-Rad Laboratories

8.2.4. Beckman Coulter Inc.

8.2.5. Becton, Dickinson and Company

8.2.6. Lonza Group

8.2.7. bioMérieux

8.2.8. Hologic, Inc.

8.2.9. QIAGEN

8.2.10. GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. List Of Secondary Sources, Used In The Study Of Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market

TABLE 2. List Of Primary Sources, Used In The Study Of Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market

TABLE 3. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market, Report Scope

TABLE 4. Years Considered For The Study

TABLE 5. Exchange Rates Considered

TABLE 6. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Estimates & Forecasts By Region 2016-2026 ((USD BILLIONUSD BILLION)

TABLE 7. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Estimates & Forecasts By Type of Test 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 8. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Estimates & Forecasts By End-User 2016-2026 ((USD BILLIONUSD BILLION)

TABLE 9. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market By Segment, Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026 ((USD BILLIONUSD BILLION)

TABLE 10. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market By Region, Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026 ((USD BILLIONUSD BILLION)

TABLE 11. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market By Segment, Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026 ((USD BILLIONUSD BILLION)

TABLE 12. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market By Region, Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026 ((USD BILLIONUSD BILLION)

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105