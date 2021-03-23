Global Coronavirus Diagnostics MarketSize, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

he emerging pandemic, novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is caused by SARS-COV-2 and spreads from animals to humans, and from humans to humans in general. Typically, the virus travels from the infected person’s blood droplets, or the infected person’s nose discharges as they cough or sneeze. First case of the disease was identified in Wuhan, China in December 2019 and since then it has spread to millions of infected areas of the world. As of 9 April 2020, the estimated number of cases of coronavirus reached 1.5 million worldwide, some 330,000 of them had survived and more than 88,000 individuals had died. A significant number of patients infected by COVID-19 reported fever and acute respiratory symptoms, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Findings were obtained from laboratory or clinical experiments performed on patients in the initial phase of the viral infection, centered in various countries. Specimens obtained from the blood of patients living in various regions showed a drop in the number of lymphocytes in the white blood cell count. However, the blood samples collected from critically ill patients showed a steady as well as a substantial decrease in the number of lymphocytes in the blood and an increase in the abundance of D-dimer. The diagnosis of the novel coronavirus is predictive, and for subjects diagnosed with acute coronavirus infection oxygen therapy is a key medical procedure towards the diagnosis. In addition, at the time of oxygen therapy, automatic ventilation may be used during respiratory collapse, and hemodynamic assistance is required to manage septic shock skillfully. By providing safe automatic ventilation and non-invasive ventilation or high flow nasal oxygen, respiratory failure may be treated as per WHO’s guidance of 28 January 2020.
The UN’s public health body has approved the inoculation and consumption of Lopinavir / ritonavir alpha-interferon, or drug.
The regional analysis of Coronavirus Diagnostics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America contributes substantial share of the global market and anticipated a considerable growth rate over the forecast period due to developed medical infrastructure and favorable health insurance policies in most countries in the region and the involvement of the region’s leading manufacturers.
Major market player included in this report are:
F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
Beckman Coulter Inc.
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Lonza Group
bioMérieux
Hologic, Inc.
QIAGEN
GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA
Abbott Laboratories
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type of Test:
Molecular
Serology
By End-User:
Hospitals
Public Health Labs
Private or Commercial Labs
Physician Labs
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year – 20198
Forecast period – 2020 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)
1.2.1. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)
1.2.2. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market, by Type of Test, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)
1.2.3. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market, by End-User, 2018-2026 (USD BILLION)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Dynamics
3.1. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market: Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market, by Type of Test
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market by Type of Test, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type of Test 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
5.4. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Molecular
5.4.2. Serology
Chapter 6. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market, by End-User
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market by End-User, Performance – Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
6.4. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Hospitals
6.4.2. Public Health Labs
6.4.3. Private or Commercial Labs
6.4.4. Physician Labs
6.4.5. Others
Chapter 7. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market, Regional Analysis
7.1. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market, Regional Market Snapshot
7.2. North America Coronavirus Diagnostics Market
7.2.1. U.S. Coronavirus Diagnostics Market
7.2.1.1. Type of Test breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
7.2.1.2. End-User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
7.2.2. Canada Coronavirus Diagnostics Market
7.3. Europe Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Snapshot
7.3.1. U.K. Coronavirus Diagnostics Market
7.3.2. Germany Coronavirus Diagnostics Market
7.3.3. Rest of Europe Coronavirus Diagnostics Market
7.4. Asia-Pacific Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Snapshot
7.4.1. China Coronavirus Diagnostics Market
7.4.2. India Coronavirus Diagnostics Market
7.4.3. Japan Coronavirus Diagnostics Market
7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Coronavirus Diagnostics Market
7.5. Latin America Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Snapshot
7.5.1. Brazil Coronavirus Diagnostics Market
7.5.2. Mexico Coronavirus Diagnostics Market
7.6. Rest of The World Coronavirus Diagnostics Market
Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence
8.1. Top Market Strategies
8.2. Company Profiles
8.2.1. Abbott Laboratories
8.2.1.1. Key Information
8.2.1.2. Overview
8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)
8.2.1.4. Product Summary
8.2.1.5. Recent Developments
8.2.2. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
8.2.3. Bio-Rad Laboratories
8.2.4. Beckman Coulter Inc.
8.2.5. Becton, Dickinson and Company
8.2.6. Lonza Group
8.2.7. bioMérieux
8.2.8. Hologic, Inc.
8.2.9. QIAGEN
8.2.10. GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA
Chapter 9. Research Process
9.1. Research Process
9.1.1. Data Mining
9.1.2. Analysis
9.1.3. Market Estimation
9.1.4. Validation
9.1.5. Publishing
9.2. Research Attributes
9.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. List Of Secondary Sources, Used In The Study Of Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market
TABLE 2. List Of Primary Sources, Used In The Study Of Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market
TABLE 3. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market, Report Scope
TABLE 4. Years Considered For The Study
TABLE 5. Exchange Rates Considered
TABLE 6. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Estimates & Forecasts By Region 2016-2026 ((USD BILLIONUSD BILLION)
TABLE 7. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Estimates & Forecasts By Type of Test 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 8. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market Estimates & Forecasts By End-User 2016-2026 ((USD BILLIONUSD BILLION)
TABLE 9. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market By Segment, Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026 ((USD BILLIONUSD BILLION)
TABLE 10. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market By Region, Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026 ((USD BILLIONUSD BILLION)
TABLE 11. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market By Segment, Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026 ((USD BILLIONUSD BILLION)
TABLE 12. Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market By Region, Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026 ((USD BILLIONUSD BILLION)
..…continued.
