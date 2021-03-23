Tourism Market Size, Drivers and Key Players Strategies Analyzed Till 2026

The travel made for Pleasure or Business is considered under Tourism. Over time the industry has grown rapidly and has also covered several other industries in it namely, transportation, accomodation and others. The rise in per capita income in most of the countries drive the market towards growth. Also, with the change in life-style traveling is being adopted as an important activity to be done which supports the market growth. Further, the rising trend to travel places among the youth further fuels the market growth. Moreover, the growing ease of travel with number of international travel departures aids growth of the market for Tourism. As per the World Travel & Tourism Council, the tourism industry contributed USD 8.9 trillion to the global GDP in 2019 accounting for 10.3% of the global GDP. Also, it accounted for USD 1.7 trillion visitor exports of which 28.3% were global services exports. Further, promotions from various travel organizations such as World Tourism and rising investments to safeguard, maintain, and establish tourist places further boosts the market growth. As per the WTTC, in 2019 the global tourism sector witnessed a USD 948 billion capital Investments. Although, the spread of the COVID-19 has brought a large-scale disruption in the tourism market. As with the surging pandemic travel restrictions have been imposed by governments since January 2020 across the globe to stop the spread of the disease. This has closed majority of the tourist places across the globe. As per the report by the World Tourism Organization, 96% of all worldwide destinations have introduced travel restrictions in response to the pandemic as of as of 6 April, 2020. Of these around 90 destinations are completely or partially closed for tourists. Furthermore, the organization also has introduced the social campaign #TravelTomorrow to encourage tourist to stay at home during the crisis and postpone their Travel plans. With the shutdown of the tourist places, millions of jobs are under threat as with the tourism on ban the accommodation and travel sectors are also experiencing steep decline which further negatively impacts the market growth. However, factors such as natural calamities, political unrests impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Tourism market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of large number of tourist places across the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income, changing lifestyle and growing accommodation and travel industry would create lucrative growth prospects for the Tourism market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Aban Offshore Ltd.

Accor S.A

Crown Holiday Ltd.

Balkan Holidays Ltd.

The Fred Harvey Company

G Adventures

TCS World Travel

DuVine

Gray & Co

Airbnb Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

International

Domestic

By Purpose:

Adventure

Business

Medical

Religious

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Tourism Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

