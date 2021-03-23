Fire Detection & Suppression Equipment Market Manufacturers, Trends, Size, and Forecasts 2026

Fire Detection & Suppression Equipment alert the environment about a hazardous situation, fire break out, or smoke by automatic or manual detection systems. These systems consist of detection devices, equipment, and wiring for detecting fire or products of combustion. Accordingly, these systems send signals to the occupants. Fire suppression systems are designed to control hazardous conditions until suppression. These systems can be water-based, gas-based, or even chemical-based. The market growth is primarily driven by growing number of commercial facilities, coupled with the growth in the industrial and manufacturing sector. Moreover, rising concerns and government norms for Labor safety and building protection such as the Fire Services Law and Building Standards Law in Japan and the Code of Design for Building Fire Protection & Prevention in China further fuel the market growth. Also, modernization and technological advancements in construction industry, rise in deaths and loss of property due to fire breakouts, and rapid development in wireless technologies for fire detection increase the demand for Fire Detection & Suppression Equipment. However, lack of a skilled workforce impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Fire Detection & Suppression Equipment market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the developed infrastructure in the region coupled with stringent government regulations. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income and rising investments in the infrastructure and growing construction activities would create lucrative growth prospects for the Fire Detection & Suppression Equipment market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Johnson Controls International plc

Honeywell International Inc.

United Technologies Corporation

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Roost Inc

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

BRK Brands Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Fire Detection:

Control Panels

Fire Detectors

Alarms

Manual Call Points

Video Smoke Detector Software

By Fire Suppression:

Portable Fire Extinguishers

Sprinkler Heads

Water Mist Systems

Gaseous Suppression

Chemical

By End-Use:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Fire Detection & Suppression Equipment Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

