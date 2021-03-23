HR Payroll Software Market Growth Prospect By Top Key Players 2026

Global HR Payroll Software Market is valued approximately at USD 5.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9% over the forecast period 2020-2026. With COVID-19, the scope and scale of business disruption being immense and incredibly challenging, the HR payroll market will face challenges due to temporarily shutdown of all businesses, industry and organizations and work from home. Also, there are companies whose operations are at stake, uncertainty of their business-critical processes. HR Payroll Software is payroll software in which the company will pay the salary to the employees. HR Payroll Software consists of bonus payment, vacation leaves, salary hikes, benefit deduction, recruitment, and firing employees, checklist driven payroll processing in under a minute, accurate reconciliation tools, generate and distribute pay slips. The rising awareness towards its benefit and highly effective for human resource management systems are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and introduction of HR Payroll Software by market key player will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: as per Company’s news release in February 2020, Kronos Incorporated and Ultimate Software agreed into a merger agreement for creating innovative human capital management (HCM) and workforce management company to help organization to manage their employees more effectively with an unparalleled combination of cloud solutions. However, data security, cybersecurity, and fraud are the major factor restraining the growth of global HR Payroll Software market during the forecast period.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10324768

The regional analysis of global HR Payroll Software market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high demand for HR Payroll Software solutions by end users in this region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Kronos Incorporated

The Sage Group plc

Ascentis Corporation

SAP SuccessFactors

Pay Focus

BambooHR

Kenexa

Ultimate Software

Vibe HCM, Inc.

Patriot Software Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service:

Installation

Up-gradation

Modification

HR shared services

Service activity reports

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premise

By End User:

Large scale industry

Medium scale industry

Small scale industry

Others

By Application:

Payroll

Employees Benefits

Tax filings

Employees records

Performance review

Learning Management

Time & attendance

Leave Management

Reimbursement & loans

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global HR Payroll Software Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10324768

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.HR Payroll Software Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.HR Payroll Software Market, by Service, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.HR Payroll Software Market, by Deployment, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4.HR Payroll Software Market, by End User, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.5.HR Payroll Software Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global HR Payroll Software Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global HR Payroll Software Market Dynamics

3.1.HR Payroll Software Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global HR Payroll Software Market: Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global HR Payroll Software Market, by Service

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global HR Payroll Software Market by Service, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global HR Payroll Software Market Estimates & Forecasts by Service 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4.HR Payroll Software Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1.Installation

5.4.2.Up-gradation

5.4.3.Modification

5.4.4.HR shared services

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609