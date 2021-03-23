Global D-Mannose MarketSize, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Global D-Mannose Market is valued approximately at USD 767 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.3% over the forecast period 2020-2026. D-Mannose is a kind of sugar that is associated to glucose. It is found in many fruits and vegetables such as cranberries, apples, oranges, broccoli, green beans and more. It also occurs certainly in some cells in the human body. D-Mannose is mainly used for preventing the certain kind of bacteria from sticking to the walls of the urinary tract and causes infection. Also, D-mannose might heal the deficiency caused by a genetic defect that affects production and abnormal breakdown of mannose. The growing incidences of urinary tract infections (UTIs), increasing usage in food additives and dietary supplements, along with rise in demand for natural, and non-genetically modified products are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. According to the Council for Responsible Nutrition consumer survey on dietary supplements in 2017, the U.S.-based trade association, depicts that about 76% of Americans are using dietary supplements, with an increase of around 64% from 2008. Furthermore, as per the
Global Forum of Incontinence (GFI) in 2018, Asia-Pacific has witnessed the highest prevalence of urinary incontinence. The number of females diagnosed with urinary incontinence is estimated to be 256 million in Asia-pacific, followed by Europe (57 million) and North America (37 million). This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand of D-Mannose, thus contributing to the market growth around the world. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 spreading around the world and the resulting strong actions implemented by the government will have far more impact on the D-mannose. Thus, it reduces the production and affects the consumer demand due to supply disruption which may hampering the market growth worldwide. In addition, high production cost is also the major factor limiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2026.
The regional analysis of global D-Mannose market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising incidences of UTIs, along with the growing consumption of dietary supplements among people, especially in the United States. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to increasing awareness among people towards health and fitness, coupled with the rise in the number of local players across the region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Danisco (Dupont)
Naturesupplies
Douglas Laboratories
Sweet Cures
Hebei Huaxu
Huachang
Hubei Widely
Specom Biochemical
Amresco LLC
Ferro Pfanstiehl Laboratories, Inc
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Food Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
By Application:
Food Additives
Anti-inflammatory
Dietary Supplement
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global D-Mannose Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
