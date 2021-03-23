Global Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) Market Research Report 2024

Recycle Yarn refers to the fibers from the recovery waste plastic and part of the natural fibers, then made into yarn.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) in France, including the following market information:

France Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

France Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in France Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

France Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Recycled PET Yarns

Recycled Cotton Yarns

Recycled Nylon Yarn

Other

By type, recycled PET yarns is the most commonly used type, with about 64% market share in 2018.

France Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

France Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Clothing

Carpet

Car

Building

Other

By application, clothing is the largest segment, with market share of 64% in 2018.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total France Post Consumer Yarns (Recycled Yarns) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Martex Fiber

Unifi

Patrick Yarn Mill

Aquafil

Haksa Tekstil

Filatures Du Parc

RadiciGroup

APM Industries

Pashupati Polytex

Hyosung

Nilit

LIBOLON

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Haili Group

Cixi Xingke chemical fiber

Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials

Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre

Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber

Guangdong Qiusheng

