Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Supply-Demand Analysis 2020 : Worldwide Industry Growth, Size and End User Analysis, Competitive Strategies and Future Trend Outlook

Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Size study with COVID-19 Impact, by Type (Hospital-affiliated ASCs and Freestanding ASCs), by Services (Diagnostic Service and Surgical Service) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market is valued approximately USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC) also known as outpatient surgery centers, is a healthcare facility where surgeries are performed on the same day of admission of patients without the need for an overnight stay. These centers offer diagnostic, preventive procedures and surgeries such as gall bladder removal, abdominal hernia repair, skin therapy, small join repair, and others. The Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC) is being highly demanded due to the coronavirus pandemic. These centers can act as unprecedented array of temporary waivers, help hospitals to expand treatment capacity outside their hospital walls in response to the patient surge resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The increasing number of Ambulatory Surgical Centers and need to curtail escalating healthcare costs tends to drive the market. Furthermore, growing use of IT solutions in healthcare among ASCs is responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: On 17th December 2018, provider of ambulatory-only healthcare technology solutions NextGen Healthcare Inc. Launched NextGen Health Data Hub which NextGen Health Data Hub is a cloud-based Health Information Exchange (HIE) platform that supports the sharing and aggregation of patient health data. However, the heavy infrastructure investments and high cost of deployment are the major factors restraining the growth of global Ambulatory Surgical Centers market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Ambulatory Surgical Centers market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing volume of surgical procedures performed, and the presence of significant market players. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Envision Healthcare Corporation

Tenet Healthcare Corporation

MEDNAX Services, Inc

TeamHealth

UnitedHealth Group

Quorum Health Corporation

Surgery Partners

Novena Global Healthcare Group, Inc.

Community Health Systems, Inc.

Terveystalo

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Hospital-affiliated ASCs

Freestanding ASCs

by Services:

Diagnostic Service

Surgical Service

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

