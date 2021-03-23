Cold Chain Monitoring Market Supply-Demand Analysis 2020 : Worldwide Industry Growth, Size and End User Analysis, Competitive Strategies and Future Trend Outlook

Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market Size study with COVID-19 Impact, by Offering (Hardware and Software), by Temperature (Frozen and Chilled), by Logistics (Storage and Transportation), by Application (Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Chemicals and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027
Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market is valued approximately USD 4.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Cold chain monitoring is a supply chain monitoring/logistics solution that helps to track food items, perishable products, pharmaceutical and health care with assured freshness effectively. It provides real-time data about the storage and distribution network in various applications. Cold Chain Monitoring plays a vital role by providing monitoring solutions, as it ensures the quality and integrity of vaccines, medicines, and other active ingredients. Cold chain monitoring is used in food, agriculture and pharmaceutical industries to maintain sustainable temperature-controlled supply chain. Th decline in trade and industrial activities in several countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to affect the cold chain monitoring market. The increasing global demand for temperature-sensitive drugs, rising demand for better food quality and need to reduce food wastage and surging demand for generic drugs owing to higher accessibility are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 14th August 2017, Orbcomm Inc. launched next generation cold chain monitoring solution, named ORBCOMMs PT 6000. It is dual-mode satellite-cellular version, enables fuel and temperature management, maintenance, logistics and regulatory compliance for refrigerated transport assets.However, high cost of implementation is the major factor restraining the growth of global Cold Chain Monitoring market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Cold Chain Monitoring market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the rising demand for high-quality food products and growing initiatives of the governments in emerging economies to bring maximum people under the modern healthcare umbrella. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Major market player included in this report are:
Orbcomm Inc.
Sensitech Inc.
Berlinger & Co. AG
Monnit Co.
Controlant
Elpro-Buchs AG
SecureRF Corporation
Savi Technology
Zest Labs
Infratab, Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
by Offering:
Hardware
Software
By Temperature:
Frozen
Chilled
By Logistics:
Storage
Transportation
By Application:
Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare
Food & Beverages
Chemicals
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2018
Base year 2019
Forecast period 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
