Global EVA Copolymer Resin Market Research Report 2024

EVA copolymer resin is a an elastomeric polymer that produces rubber-like materials that are known for their soft and flexible properties.

This report contains market size and forecasts of EVA Copolymer Resin in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam EVA Copolymer Resin Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam EVA Copolymer Resin Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Vietnam EVA Copolymer Resin Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam EVA Copolymer Resin Market 2019 (%)

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6229550-eva-copolymer-resin-market-in-vietnam-manufacturing-and

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the EVA Copolymer Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on EVA Copolymer Resin production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam EVA Copolymer Resin Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Vietnam EVA Copolymer Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Vinyl Acetate Content (%) <18%

Vinyl Acetate Content (%) ≥18%

The segment of vinyl acetate content(%)≥18% holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 68.7%.

ALSO READ: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2020/12/30/impact-of-covid-19-outbreak-on-global-electronic-trading-platform-market-analysis-trends-and-opportunities-2020-2026/

Vietnam EVA Copolymer Resin Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Vietnam EVA Copolymer Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Foaming Materials

Films

Adhesive and Coating

Molding Plastics

The foaming materials segment was estimated to account for the highest sales marketshare of 44% in 2018.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total EVA Copolymer Resin Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total EVA Copolymer Resin Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam EVA Copolymer Resin Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Vietnam EVA Copolymer Resin Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

ALSO READ: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2019/11/29/data-center-rack-market-2019-global-trend-segmentation-and-opportunities-forecast-to-2025/

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Dow

Hanwha Total

ExxonMobil

Formosa Plastics Corporation

USI

Sinopec Beijing Yanshan

BASF-YPC

Westlake

Sipchem

Braskem

Celanese

TPI Polene

LG Chem

Mitsui-Dow Polychemical Co., Ltd

ShengHong Group

Arkema

Repsol

Levima

Sumitomo Chem

LyondellBasell

The Polyolefin Company (Singapore) Pte Ltd

Versalis (Eni)

Lotte Chem

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 EVA Copolymer Resin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam EVA Copolymer Resin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam EVA Copolymer Resin Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam EVA Copolymer Resin Market Size

……continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105