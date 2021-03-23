Global EVA Copolymer Resin Market Research Report 2024

EVA copolymer resin is a an elastomeric polymer that produces rubber-like materials that are known for their soft and flexible properties.
This report contains market size and forecasts of EVA Copolymer Resin in Vietnam, including the following market information:
Vietnam EVA Copolymer Resin Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Vietnam EVA Copolymer Resin Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Vietnam EVA Copolymer Resin Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in Vietnam EVA Copolymer Resin Market 2019 (%)
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6229550-eva-copolymer-resin-market-in-vietnam-manufacturing-and
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the EVA Copolymer Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on EVA Copolymer Resin production and consumption in Vietnam
Total Market by Segment:
Vietnam EVA Copolymer Resin Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Vietnam EVA Copolymer Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Vinyl Acetate Content (%) <18%
Vinyl Acetate Content (%) ≥18%
The segment of vinyl acetate content(%)≥18% holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 68.7%.
ALSO READ: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2020/12/30/impact-of-covid-19-outbreak-on-global-electronic-trading-platform-market-analysis-trends-and-opportunities-2020-2026/
Vietnam EVA Copolymer Resin Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Vietnam EVA Copolymer Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Foaming Materials
Films
Adhesive and Coating
Molding Plastics
The foaming materials segment was estimated to account for the highest sales marketshare of 44% in 2018.
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total EVA Copolymer Resin Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total EVA Copolymer Resin Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Vietnam EVA Copolymer Resin Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total Vietnam EVA Copolymer Resin Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
ALSO READ: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2019/11/29/data-center-rack-market-2019-global-trend-segmentation-and-opportunities-forecast-to-2025/
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Dow
Hanwha Total
ExxonMobil
Formosa Plastics Corporation
USI
Sinopec Beijing Yanshan
BASF-YPC
Westlake
Sipchem
Braskem
Celanese
TPI Polene
LG Chem
Mitsui-Dow Polychemical Co., Ltd
ShengHong Group
Arkema
Repsol
Levima
Sumitomo Chem
LyondellBasell
The Polyolefin Company (Singapore) Pte Ltd
Versalis (Eni)
Lotte Chem
Table of Contents
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 EVA Copolymer Resin Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Vietnam EVA Copolymer Resin Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam EVA Copolymer Resin Overall Market Size
2.1 Vietnam EVA Copolymer Resin Market Size
……continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
[email protected]
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105