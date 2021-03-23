Global Organic Beverages in Argentina Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Awareness and acceptance of the benefits of organic beverages still remains somewhat limited in Argentina, despite government efforts to change this, such as through its National Organic Production Day and Organic Food Week. Furthermore, organic beverages carry a higher price than standard varieties and demand is typically limited to higher income consumers. While there was an increase in volume sales as a consequence of consumer stockpiling in March, with the country struggling through a recess…

Euromonitor International’s Organic Beverages in Argentina report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Organic Hot Drinks, Organic Soft Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Organic Beverages in Argentina

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Economic recession and high prices of organic beverages limit demand

Organic fruit/vegetable juice is the only product area with a significant presence

La Brisas remains popular thanks to wide offer of premium products

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Organic beverages will benefit from the health and wellness trend

Organic fruit/vegetable juice offers strong promise

Competition and distribution set to expand

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Organic Beverages by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Organic Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Organic Beverages: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Organic Beverages: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Distribution of Organic Beverages by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Organic Beverages by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Organic Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on health and wellness

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

….continued

