Global EVA Copolymer Resin Market Research Report 2024

EVA copolymer resin is a an elastomeric polymer that produces rubber-like materials that are known for their soft and flexible properties.

This report contains market size and forecasts of EVA Copolymer Resin in Japan, including the following market information:

Japan EVA Copolymer Resin Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Japan EVA Copolymer Resin Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Japan EVA Copolymer Resin Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Japan EVA Copolymer Resin Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the EVA Copolymer Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on EVA Copolymer Resin production and consumption in Japan

Total Market by Segment:

Japan EVA Copolymer Resin Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Japan EVA Copolymer Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Vinyl Acetate Content (%) <18%

Vinyl Acetate Content (%) ≥18%

The segment of vinyl acetate content(%)≥18% holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 68.7%.

Japan EVA Copolymer Resin Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Japan EVA Copolymer Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Foaming Materials

Films

Adhesive and Coating

Molding Plastics

The foaming materials segment was estimated to account for the highest sales marketshare of 44% in 2018.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total EVA Copolymer Resin Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total EVA Copolymer Resin Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Japan EVA Copolymer Resin Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Japan EVA Copolymer Resin Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Dow

Hanwha Total

ExxonMobil

Formosa Plastics Corporation

USI

Sinopec Beijing Yanshan

BASF-YPC

Westlake

Sipchem

Braskem

Celanese

TPI Polene

LG Chem

Mitsui-Dow Polychemical Co., Ltd

ShengHong Group

Arkema

Repsol

Levima

Sumitomo Chem

LyondellBasell

The Polyolefin Company (Singapore) Pte Ltd

Versalis (Eni)

Lotte Chem

1.1 EVA Copolymer Resin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Japan EVA Copolymer Resin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats 2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan EVA Copolymer Resin Overall Market Size

2.1 Japan EVA Copolymer Resin Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Japan EVA Copolymer Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Japan EVA Copolymer Resin Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026 3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top EVA Copolymer Resin Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Japan EVA Copolymer Resin Compani

