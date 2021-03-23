Global EVA Copolymer Resin Market Research Report 2024

EVA copolymer resin is a an elastomeric polymer that produces rubber-like materials that are known for their soft and flexible properties.
This report contains market size and forecasts of EVA Copolymer Resin in China, including the following market information:
China EVA Copolymer Resin Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
China EVA Copolymer Resin Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
China EVA Copolymer Resin Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in China EVA Copolymer Resin Market 2019 (%)
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6229540-eva-copolymer-resin-market-in-china-manufacturing-and
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the EVA Copolymer Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on EVA Copolymer Resin production and consumption in China
Total Market by Segment:
China EVA Copolymer Resin Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
China EVA Copolymer Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Vinyl Acetate Content (%) <18%
Vinyl Acetate Content (%) ≥18%
The segment of vinyl acetate content(%)≥18% holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 68.7%.
China EVA Copolymer Resin Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
China EVA Copolymer Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Foaming Materials
Films
Adhesive and Coating
Molding Plastics
The foaming materials segment was estimated to account for the highest sales marketshare of 44% in 2018.
ALSO READ: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2020/12/29/global-medical-aesthetics-device-market-2020-expeditious-growth-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2026/
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total EVA Copolymer Resin Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total EVA Copolymer Resin Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total China EVA Copolymer Resin Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total China EVA Copolymer Resin Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
ALSO READ: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2020/06/12/denim-market-2020-global-industry-demand-sales-suppliers-analysis-and-forecasts-to-2026/
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Dow
Hanwha Total
ExxonMobil
Formosa Plastics Corporation
USI
Sinopec Beijing Yanshan
BASF-YPC
Westlake
Sipchem
Braskem
Celanese
TPI Polene
LG Chem
Mitsui-Dow Polychemical Co., Ltd
ShengHong Group
Arkema
Repsol
Levima
Sumitomo Chem
LyondellBasell
The Polyolefin Company (Singapore) Pte Ltd
Versalis (Eni)
Lotte Chem
Table of Contents
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 EVA Copolymer Resin Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 China EVA Copolymer Resin Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 COVID-19 Impact: China EVA Copolymer Resin Overall Market Size
2.1 China EVA Copolymer Resin Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
……continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
[email protected]
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105