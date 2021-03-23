Global Naturally Healthy Beverages in Chile Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The COVID-19 pandemic had a major influence on sales of naturally healthy packaged food during 2020 as consumers sought out products that can improve their immunity and help them resist avoid contracting a serious case of the COVID-19 virus. One of the categories to benefit the most from this situation was NH honey, which experienced an acceleration in sales growth in both value and volume terms as consumers increasingly turned to honey out of a widespread belief that the product has strong immu…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1368658-naturally-healthy-packaged-food-in-the-united-arab-emirates

Euromonitor International’s Naturally Healthy Packaged Food in United Arab Emirates report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-world-car-telematics-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-12

Product coverage: NH Cereal Bars, NH Dairy, NH Fruit and Nut Bars, NH Fruit Snacks, NH High Fibre Food, NH Honey, NH Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, NH Olive Oil, NH Rice.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Naturally Healthy Packaged Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/chemical-lidar-global-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-03-09

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Naturally Healthy Packaged Food in the United Arab Emirates

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Naturally healthy benefits as consumers seek products that boost immunity

Increasing focus on digestive health pushes growth in NH high fibre sweet biscuits

Rising demand for healthy snacks benefits NH nuts, seeds and trail mixes

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Naturally healthy packaged food set to benefit from the clean eating trend

NH high fibre breakfast cereals slated for a strong forecast period performance

Higher interest in e-commerce as a source of NH products to become permanent

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of NH Packaged Food by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of NH Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of NH Packaged Food: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of NH Packaged Food: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Distribution of NH Packaged Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of NH Packaged Food by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of NH Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on health and wellness

COVID-19 country impact

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105