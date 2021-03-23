September 2020 was the month that Chile’s long-awaited Financial Portability finally came into effect. The Financial Portability Law allows private citizens, microenterprises and small and medium-sized businesses to move their financial products and services between financial institutions any number of times. The law allows for the transfer of a wide range of financial services and products ranging from current accounts to credit cards, mortgages/housing loans and all types of consumer credit fr…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2593956-credit-cards-in-chile

Euromonitor International’s Credit Card Transactions in Chile report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-impact-on-global-in-vitro-diagnostics-devices-industry-research-report-2020-segmented-by-major-market-players-types-applications-and-countries-forecast-to-2026-2021-03-12

Product coverage: Commercial Credit Card Transactions, Personal Credit Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hvac-pressure-sensors-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2020-2025-2021-03-09

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Credit Card Transactions market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Credit Cards in Chile

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Financial Portability Law to generate higher levels of competition

E-commerce revolution boosts average transaction value, driving growth

Falabella and CMR continue to innovate with their co-branded credit cards

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Financial Portability Law set to open up a wider range of opportunities

Higher levels of debt delinquency and increased transactions value to emerge

Transaction volume to come under pressure as consumers look to limit spending

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 2 Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 3 Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 6 Commercial Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 7 Commercial Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 8 Commercial Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 9 Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 10 Personal Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 11 Personal Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 12 Personal Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 13 Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 14 Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 15 Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 16 Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 17 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 18 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 19 Commercial Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 20 Commercial Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 21 Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 22 Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 23 Personal Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 24 Personal Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 25 Forecast Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 26 Forecast Credit Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 27 Forecast Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 28 Forecast Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 29 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 30 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 31 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 32 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 33 Forecast Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 34 Forecast Personal Credit Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 35 Forecast Personal Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 36 Forecast Personal Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105