2020 was a mixed year for consumer lending. COVID-19 has meant that, in general, gross lending slowed down, particularly as mortgages had already started experiencing a slowdown as a result of social unrest towards the end of 2019. Furthermore, the market struggled with uncertainty caused by the expected resurgence in March as well as the possible beginning of a new constitutional process in the country. While the market responded with interest rates reductions, worried consumers postponed the p…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2593937-consumer-lending-in-chile

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Lending in Chile report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-fluoride-varnish-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-12

Product coverage: Consumer Credit, Mortgages/Housing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hotel-property-management-tools-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-09

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lending market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Consumer Lending in Chile

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer lending

COVID-19 country impact

Law changes, government stimuli packages define 2020 for the market

Fintech companies begin wading into the competition

Housing market seems able to remain afloat despite COVID-19 impact

What next for consumer lending?

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Consumer Lending: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Mortgages/Housing: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020

Table 7 Consumer Credit: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Card Lending: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

DISCLAIMER

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

SOURCES

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105