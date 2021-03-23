Global NPK Fertilizer Market Research Report 2024

N-P-K refers to the ratio of important elements in a fertilizer or soil amendment. N stands for nitrogen, which is responsible for strong stem and foliage growth. P is for phosphorus, which aids in healthy root growth and flower and seed production. K stands for potassium, which is responsible for improving overall health and disease resistance.

This report contains market size and forecasts of NPK Fertilizer in India, including the following market information:

India NPK Fertilizer Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India NPK Fertilizer Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

India NPK Fertilizer Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in India NPK Fertilizer Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the NPK Fertilizer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on NPK Fertilizer production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India NPK Fertilizer Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

India NPK Fertilizer Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Chlorine-based Compound Fertilizers

Sulfur-based Compound Fertilizers

Nitro-based Compound Fertilizers

Urea-based Compound Fertilizer

India NPK Fertilizer Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

India NPK Fertilizer Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Wheat

Rice

Maize

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total NPK Fertilizer Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total NPK Fertilizer Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Total India NPK Fertilizer Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total India NPK Fertilizer Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Yara (NO)

Euro Chem. (RU)

Acron (RU)

Rossosh (RU)

ZAT (PK)

ICL (IL)

Helena Chem. (US)

IFFCO (IN)

Helm AG (DE)

Azomures (RO)

Uralchem (RU)

NPK Expert (LV)

Phosagro (RU)

CGC (JP)

Kingenta (CN)

Xinyangfeng (CN)

Stanley (CN)

Luxi Chem. (CN)

Aboolo (CN)

SACF (CN)

Batian (CN)

Huachang Chem. (CN)

Hongri Acron (CN)

Yihua (CN)

Fengxi Fert (CN)

Goldym (CN)

Shindoo (CN)

Yuntianhua (CN)

Xinlianxin (CN)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 NPK Fertilizer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 India NPK Fertilizer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India NPK Fertilizer Overall Market Size

2.1 India NPK Fertilizer Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 India NPK Fertilizer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 India NPK Fertilizer Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top NPK Fertilizer Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top India NPK Fertilizer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 India NPK Fertilizer Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local

……continued

