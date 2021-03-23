Retail volume sales of vacuum cleaners will not be significantly affected by COVID-19, but there will be a significant slowdown in retail current value sales growth, which perhaps reflects the impact of the pandemic on consumer confidence. However, 2020 will see a sharp acceleration in both retail volume and current value sales of robot vacuum cleaners. These are particularly popular with dual-income households, where the convenience they offer is particularly appealing. Moreover, the prices of…

Euromonitor International’s Vacuum Cleaners in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Robotic Vacuum Cleaners, Standard Vacuum Cleaners.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Content:

Vacuum Cleaners in South Korea

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 will not affect volume sales of vacuum cleaners, but growth in retail current value sales will slow, which may reflect the pandemic’s economic impact

Stick vacuum cleaners dominate retail volume sales, but premium products

LG Electronics Inc’s cordless stick vacuum cleaners help it to regain retail volume share from Dyson Korea Co Ltd

I dream of Gini

CHART 1 iClebo Gini

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Stick vacuum cleaners and robotic vacuum cleaners will continue to drive retail volume sales growth

Most new product development will focus on cordless stick vacuum cleaners

E-commerce will continue to grow in importance due to its competitive pricing, reduced delivery times and improved customer service

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Robotic Vacuum Cleaners by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Vacuum Cleaners: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Vacuum Cleaners: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Vacuum Cleaners by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: Value 2020-2025

……Continuned

