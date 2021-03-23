COVID-19 will have a mixed impact on retail volume sales of small cooking appliances in 2020, significantly boosting demand for coffee machines, coffee mills and beadmakers, as consumers spent more time at home, visit coffee shops less frequently and – like their counterparts in many other parts of the world – bake their own bread in growing numbers. On the other hand, the pandemic will have a modest negative impact on demand for light fryers and rice cookers. With consumer confidence weak, some…

Euromonitor International’s Small Cooking Appliances in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Breadmakers, Coffee Machines, Coffee Mills, Electric Grills, Electric Steamers, Freestanding Hobs, Fryers, Kettles, Other Small Cooking Appliances, Rice Cookers, Slow Cookers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Content:

Small Cooking Appliances in South Korea

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

With consumers spending more time at home, COVID-19 boosts demand for coffee machines, coffee mills and beadmakers

With prices declining, light fryers remain the top performer in terms of retail volume sales growth

Westernisation of diets continues to negatively affect demand for rice cookers

Lihom-Cuchen Co Ltd launches a robot wok

CHART 1 Cuchen Robot Cooker The Wok

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Weak demand for rice cookers due to changing dietary habits will continue to weigh on retail volume sales growth in small cooking appliances

Premiumisation efforts will be undermined by intense price competition

Intensifying price competition will further boost the importance of e-commerce

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Freestanding Hobs by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Small Cooking Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Small Cooking Appliances: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Small Cooking Appliances by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Small Cooking Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer appliances

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer appliances?

MARKET INDICATORS

……Continuned

