Amniotic Membrane Market 2021 | Growth, Share Opportunities by Regions, Emerging Downstream Market Analysis, Technological and Market Developments and 2027 | Says Kenneth Research

Amniotic membrane is the innermost film developing the fetal membranes. It comprises stroma, epithelium and basement membrane. Amniotic membrane consists of three layers including fibroblast layer, compact layer and an outer layer. It has the ability to enhance healing therefore it is utilized in surgical operations related to skin, brain and head and neck. Amniotic membrane can also use as a dressing in order to ease ocular surface and enhance healings for various ailments. Amniotic membrane is obtained from human placenta. The amniotic membrane comprises of proteins that are used for tissue regeneration, corneal disorders and other treatment applications. Amniotic membrane has anti-inflammatory and anti- scarring effects.

Market Size and Forecast

The global amniotic membrane market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR around 9.0% during 2017-2027. It is projected to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2027. The growth in the amniotic membrane market can be attributed to growing number of geriatric population and increase in the application of amniotic membrane.

The global amniotic membrane market can be segmented on the basis of type and application and end user. On the basis of type it is sub-segmented into lyophilized amniotic membrane and cryopreservation amniotic membrane. Lyophilized amniotic membrane is anticipated to be the leading segment on the account of storage of the membrane for a long period of time at room temperature. On the basis of application it is sub-segmented into surgical wound and ophthalmology. On the basis of end-user industry it is sub-segmented into research centers, laboratory, specialized clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and hospitals. Hospitals sub-segment is the largest sub-segment on the account of availability of highly developed diagnosis devices.

By region, global amniotic membrane market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to contribute highest market share on the account of better healthcare facilities, increasing awareness regarding various healthcare amenities and high presence of key market players in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region for the global amniotic membrane market on the account of rising population especially geriatric population which in turn increases the cases of the chronic diseases.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis segmented the global amniotic membrane market in the following segments:

By Type:

Lyophilized Amniotic Membrane

Cryopreservation Amniotic Membrane

By Application:

Surgical Wound

Ophthalmology

By End-User Industry:

Research Centers

Laboratory

Specialized Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

By Region

Global amniotic membrane market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis.

Growth Drivers and Challenges

The increasing geriatric population coupled with rising transplant of the amniotic membrane is anticipated to drive the global amniotic membrane market during the forecast period. The increasing investment by key players in the research development in order to enhance focus on developing tissue cells and stem cells is also a major growth driver for the global amniotic membrane market. The increasing use of amniotic membrane in different applications is anticipated to propel the demand for the amniotic membrane. The changing demography coupled with ageing population is driving the market growth of the global amniotic membrane market. The increasing government approval to use amniotic membrane for clinical use is also major growth driver for the global amniotic membrane market.

However, less availability of expert healthcare professionals, high treatment cost and low product alternatives availability are some of the restraint associated with the global amniotic membrane market.

Key Players

Amnio Technology, LLC

Amniox Medical, Inc.

Applied Biologics LLC

CESCA THERAPEUTICS

AlloCure

FzioMed, Inc.

Skye Biologics Inc.

IOP Ophthalmics

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Alliqua BioMedical, Inc.

Human Regenerative Technologies, LLC

Derma Sciences Inc.

MiMedx Group, Inc.

Biogen Idec

BIOTIME

Bone Therapeutics

Cell Medica

Fibrocell Science

