Growth in volume sales of refrigeration appliances will surge in South Korea during 2020. As a result of COVID-19, consumers are spending more time at home and are thus paying more attention to their decor, which is boosting demand for premium products like bespoke fridge freezers. Moreover, a government stimulus package is boosting demand for refrigeration appliances by offering consumers a 10% rebate if they purchase an energy-efficient refrigeration appliance. This has brought premium product…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2476733-refrigeration-appliances-in-south-korea

Euromonitor International’s Refrigeration Appliances in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-world-passenger-vehicle-exhaust-pipes-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-12

Product coverage: Built-in Refrigeration Appliances, Electric Wine Coolers/Chillers, Freestanding Refrigeration Appliances, Freezers, Fridge Freezers, Fridges.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-horse-riding-apparel-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2025-2021-03-09

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Refrigeration Appliances market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Refrigeration Appliances in South Korea

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Government stimulus and homebound consumers boost demand for refrigeration appliances

With a wide variety of products across a range of price points LG Electronics Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd dominate retail volume sales

Leading players target affluent consumers with customisation

By your command

CHART 1 LG Dios

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

As daily life returns to normal and fiscal stimulus fades, growth in retail volume sales will slow

Growth in number of single-person households will spur demand for small premium refrigeration appliances

Can e-commerce hold onto the gains it has made during the pandemic?

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Freezers by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Freezers by Volume Capacity: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Fridge Freezers by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales of Fridge Freezers by Volume Capacity: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Fridge Freezers by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 10 Sales of Fridges by Volume Capacity: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Refrigeration Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Refrigeration Appliances: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Built-in Fridge Freezers: % Volume 2016-2020

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105