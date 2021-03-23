Anti-Neoplastic Pharmaceutical Agents Market Size 2021 On Going Trends, Top Players Updates, Industry Impact and Forecast till 2027 | Says Kenneth Research

Product Overview

Anti-neoplastic are the drugs that prevent growth of any abnormal tissue leading to cancer. The drugs pass into the human body and destroy cancerous cells. These drugs are also used in conjunction with surgery, radiotherapy and immunotherapy for solid tumors. The anti-neoplastic pharmaceutical agents are also known as cytotoxic agents .The changing lifestyle across the globe is increasing the chances of cancer which leads to high demand for the anti-neoplastic pharmaceutical agents from pharmaceutical companies. Additionally, companies are continuously developing new products in order to develop efficient drugs against numerous cancer conditions.

Market Size and Forecast

The global anti-neoplastic pharmaceutical agents market is anticipated to expand with CAGR of around 9.0% during 2017-2027. It is projected to reach significant market size by 2027. The growing incidence of cancer coupled with the rising cost effective measures to treat the disease is anticipated to increase the market size of anti-neoplastic pharmaceutical agents during the forecast period.

The global anti-neoplastic pharmaceutical agents market is segmented on the basis of type of cancer, type of agents and region. Moreover, on the basis of cancer type it is segmented into lung cancer, bladder cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, leukemia, gynecological cancer and other cancer types. The most prevalent type of cancer among the individuals is the lung cancer. It contributed around 15% of total cases of the cancer. Chemotherapy is used in order to tackle lung cancer. On the basis of type of anti-neoplastic pharmaceutical agents it is segmented into hormones and antagonists, microorganism products, plant products, antitumor antibiotics, alkylating agents, antimetabolites and natural products.

By region, global anti-neoplastic pharmaceutical agents market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to lead the global anti-neoplastic pharmaceutical agents market on the account high prevalence of cancer cases coupled with rising demand for the cancer remedial drugs. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be fastest growing region on the account of increasing awareness about the side-effects of the cancer coupled with rising diagnosis device regarding the cancer.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis segmented the global anti-neoplastic pharmaceutical agents market in the following segments:

By Type of Cancer:

Lung Cancer

Bladder Cancer

Breast Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Leukemia

Gynecological Cancer

Other cancer types (Testicular Cancer, Bone Marrow Cancer, Colon Cancer, Eye Cancer, Osteo Sarcoma)

By Type of Anti-Neoplastic Pharmaceutical Agents:

Hormones and Antagonists

Microorganism Products

Plant Products

Antitumor Antibiotics

Alkylating Agents

Antimetabolites

Natural Products

By Region

Global anti-neoplastic pharmaceutical agents market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis.

Growth Drivers and Challenges

The various growth drivers associated with the anti-neoplastic pharmaceutical agents market are increasing number of cancer patients across the globe. Additionally, growing demand for the cost effective treatment is anticipated to play significant role in the expansion of anti-neoplastic pharmaceutical agents market. The increasing investment by the key manufacturers in order to develop wide range of anti-neoplastic pharmaceutical agents is anticipated to drive the market growth of the anti-neoplastic pharmaceutical agents. The changing lifestyle among the growing population is also increasing the incidences of chronic diseases such as cancer. Moreover, government is also taking initiative such as favorable reimbursement policies to prevent the growth of cancer in the various the regions across the world.

However, lack of awareness about cancer in the various regions coupled with technological complexities with the existing diagnostic examination is anticipated to hinder the market growth of global anti-neoplastic pharmaceutical agents.

Key Players

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Company Overview

Business Strategy

Key Product Offerings

Financial Performance

Key Performance Indicators

Risk Analysis

Recent Development

Regional Presence

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Eli Lilly and Company

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

AstraZeneca

Gilead

Accord Healthcare

