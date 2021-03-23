Non Fusion Spinal Devices Market 2021 Share Estimation, Development Status, Investment Opportunities, Future Demand and Forecast to 2027 | Says Kenneth Research

Product Overview

Spinal implants are devices that are used to treat deformities related to spinal cord such as spinal stenosis and isthmic spondylolisthesis. It enhances the motion and provides stability to the body. Non-fusion spinal devices are implanted in the body of the patient without fusion in the human body and it helps to retain flexibility and movement of the patients after the surgical operations. Non fusion spinal devices technology is used in the patients who are suffering from the problem of the disc, neck pain and back pain. The people are accustomed of carrying heavy loads which affect the spine. Thus, non fusion technologies enhances the movement of the body .According to WHO, back pain affects all the people from different ages starting from children to elderly age people.

Market Size and Forecast

The global non fusion spinal devices market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during 2017-2027. It is projected to reach significant market size by 2027. The increasing population across the globe coupled with lifestyle problems leading to obesity is the primary reason for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

The global non fusion spinal devices market can be segmented on the basis of type and by region. On the basis of type, it is sub-segmented into artificial disc replacement, dynamic stabilization devices and annulus repair devices. Dynamic stabilization devices sub-segment is further segmented into interspinous process decompression (IPD) devices and pedicle screw-based dynamic stabilization systems. Artificial disc replacement sub-segment is further segmented into cervical discs replacement and lumber discs replacement. Dynamic stabilization devices sub-segment is the largest sub-segment on the account of absence of post-operative spinal flexibility which is associated with spinal cord. Additionally, rise in the number of cases of the spinal degenerative disorders is also major factor to drive the dynamic stabilization devices segment.

By region, global non fusion spinal devices market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share on the account of increasing geriatric population coupled with government initiatives to promote healthcare policies which is creating awareness among the people. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region on the account of rising awareness regarding the healthcare technologies and enhancing healthcare infrastructure in countries such as China, Malaysia and India. Additionally, the emergence of the key market players is anticipated to increase the market size of non-fusion spinal devices in the region.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis segmented the global non fusion spinal devices market in the following segments:

By Type:

Artificial Discs Replacement

Cervical Discs Replacement

Lumber Discs Replacement

Dynamic Stabilization Devices

Interspinous Process Decompression (IPD) Devices

Pedicle Screw-Based Dynamic Stabilization Systems

Annulus Repair Devices

By Region

Global non fusion spinal devices market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis.

Growth Drivers and Challenges

The various growth drivers associated with the global non fusion spinal devices market are growing incidences associated with spinal disorders such as spinal stenosis and degenerative disc disease. Additionally, the increasing inclination of aggressive procedures coupled with technological advancement is also a major growth driver. Moreover, rising geriatric population and rising lifestyle problems is increasing the chances of diseases such as obesity, heart attack etc. which indirectly fuel the market growth of the non-fusion spinal devices globally. The various technological developments such as annulus repair devices, incorporation of artificial disc and motion sparing technologies are anticipated to propel the market growth in the upcoming years.

However, high cost associated with healthcare amenities coupled with high availability of alternative technology is anticipated to restraint the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the low income population is incapable to adopt these surgeries which further hinder the market growth of non-fusion spinal devices market.

Key Players

Synthes Holding AG

Company Overview

Business Strategy

Key Product Offerings

Financial Performance

Key Performance Indicators

Risk Analysis

Recent Development

Regional Presence

Medtronic, Inc.

Depuy Spine,Inc.

Globus Medical,Inc.

Stryker Corporation

NuVasive,Inc.

Disc Motion Technologies, Inc.

Zimmer Holdings,Inc.

LDR Holding Corporation

